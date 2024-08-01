Teen Ghanaian footballer Newton Opoku-Mensah has reportedly passed away in Germany

Ghanaian teen Newton Opoku-Mensah has sadly passed away following a swimming accident in Germany.

The budding footballer reportedly drowned in a lake in Duisburg and was confirmed deceased later in the evening on Tuesday, July 29, 2024.

His passing came as a shock to many with his club, Fortuna Dusseldorf, taking to social media to express their condolences to the family of Opoku-Mensah.

Ghanaian youngster Newton Opoku-Mensah in action for Fortuna Dusseldorf's U17 team. Photo: Twitter/ @f95.

A statement on the club's website read: "The entire club is shocked and in deep mourning. Training and matches for all youth teams from the U9 to the U19 have been suspended until further notice. The entire Fortuna family extends its condolences to the relatives, the entire U17 team and the employees at the youth performance center."

Opoku-Mensah was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents and started his career with hometown club Fortuna Dusseldorf.

He showed enormous potential at the youth levels and was tipped to reach higher heights.

Tributes pour in for Opoku-Mensah

Klaus Allof, a senior member of Dusseldorf said, as quoted by Bundesliga:

"We are deeply shocked and cannot believe this news. Newton was a young man who lived his dream and has now died far too early. Our condolences and deepest sympathy go out to Newton's family and relatives, as well as to all teammates and the entire team in our NLZ."

Rising Ballers posted:

"Such sad news coming out of Germany… Fortuna Düsseldorf U17 academy player Newton Opoku-Mensah has sadly passed away after drowning. Sending prayers & love to all his family, friends and team mates. Taken way too soon. Rest in peace."

Giallorossi Blue added:

"Absolutely heartbreaking. Rest in peace, Newton Opoku-Mensah."

Ghanaian Players posted:

"RIP Newton Opoku-Mensah"

Africa Football added:

"Young Ghanaian Newton Opoku-Mensah, player of Fortuna Düsseldorf's U17, dies at the age of 16 after drowning in a lake DEP"

