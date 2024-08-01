Argentina and Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has been named in the Copa América Team of the Tournament

Lionel Messi is among the five Argentina players selected for Conmebol's 2024 Copa América team of the tournament, announced more than two weeks after the event concluded.

Even though Messi netted only once and provided one assist across five games, he earned a spot in the best XI.

The Inter Miami captain was taken off during the second half of Argentina’s 1-0 win against Colombia in the final on July 14 due to an ankle issue.

Argentina dominate CONMEBOL team of the tournament

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martínez, who scored the crucial goal in the final, was selected as one of the forwards, alongside Barcelona’s Raphinha, who is the only Brazilian in the squad.

James Rodríguez from Colombia was named the tournament’s MVP and was included in a midfield trio with Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte and Argentina’s Rodrigo de Paul.

Celtic's Alistair Johnston, thrilled to be chosen as one of the four defenders, shared his excitement on X:

“My Spanish isn’t perfect, but this looks like a great XI.”

The defensive lineup featured Davinson Sánchez from Colombia and Cristian Romero from Argentina as centre-backs, with Ecuador’s Piero Hincapié taking the left-back position.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez, crucial in keeping Argentina's defensive record to just one goal conceded during the tournament and making key saves in a penalty shootout against Ecuador in the quarterfinals, was selected as the goalkeeper.

Messi picks 2024 Ballon d'Or contenders

