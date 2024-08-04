Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp contributed in terms of goals as Crystal Palace won the Stateside Cup

The Ghana duo were in fine form for the Eagles as they defeated West Ham United during pre-season

Both players and the Crystal Palace team will return to England to round up preparations ahead of the start of the EPL

Black Stars duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp starred for Crystal Palace as they emerged victorious in the Stateside Cup during their pre-season tour of the United States.

Schlupp continued his scoring run after netting in the 3-1 victory over West Ham in the final game on the tour.

Ayew, who remains a target of Leicester City assisted compatriot Schlupp for the second, following a dominant display against Mohammed Kudus' club.

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp celebrate after winning the Stateside Trophy with Crystal Palace. Photo: Twitter/ @CPFC.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, Ayew took on his marker before floating in a cross which was met by the head of Schlupp.

The Eagles had opened the scoring early in the game after defender Tyrick Mitchell blasted home after a minute.

However, the Hammers responded halfway through the first half to keep the scores level before half-time.

Schlupp gave Palace the lead on the 66th-minute mark before Osdonne Edouard sealed victory three minutes later, per ESPN.

Ayew and Schlupp in key for Palace

Despite being some of the old players in the squad, the experience of both players will be key to Oliver Glasner's men.

Ayew has been on the radar of Leicester City but a decision to allow him leave could be detrimental after the form he has shone in pre-season. The former Swansea star scored two goals and delivered two assists in three matches.

Meanwhile, Schlupp has netted in all three pre-season games and looks like a potential starter for Glasner in the upcoming campaign.

The South London side will begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to the GTech to face Brentford.

Ayew earns Palace manager praise

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has applauded Ghana forward Jordan Ayew's technical ability following his side's victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in pre-season.

The Black Stars forward scored a spectacular goal after showing great composure with his first touch before slotting home in the 3-1 win in the Stateside Cup.

Ayew, who is reportedly on the radar of Premier League returnees Leicester, has been in good form during preparations, scoring for the second game running. Read more:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh