New Patriotic Party executives have protested the arrest of an opposition party supporter, Mohammed Amadou Zakou

He was arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau in April after comments online on the health status of the Vice President

Zakou was arrested and subsequently granted a bail fee of GH¢100,000 after being arraigned at the Achimota Circuit Court

New Patriotic Party executives have demanded the release of a party social media activist, Mohammed Amadou Zakou, who was arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau.

Zakou is believed to have been arrested on April 12 over a controversial Facebook post relating to the health status of Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

His post suggested the Vice President had died by saying, 'Rest Well Her Excellency', accompanied by crying emojis.

As of April 13, some executives and notable figures in the NPP were demanding the party supporter's release.

Salam Mustapha, the NPP's youth organiser, called the arrest a low blow for the opposition party.

"Amadou, I've known over the period has been a hardworking youth activist of the party. I'm not sure he made the said post out of malice. Therefore to arrest is not right."

He complained that the recent arrests of persons tied to the NPP and Akufo-Addo administration were excessive.

"It's abuse of power and an attempt to intimidate the opposition party. This is unacceptable. You can't invite him and caution? Must everything be brute force?"

In comments to YEN.com.gh, an NPP communicator, Dr. Ezekiel Agyekum-Obeng indicated that the party expected Zakou to be granted bail on April 14 by the Achimota Circuit Court.

"We are in court now and have prayed for bail awaiting the judge’s ruling... But he will be granted bail."

In line with this, Zakou was subsequently granted GH¢100,000 bail.

What happened to Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang?

Opoku-Agyemang was hospitalised at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on March 29 after falling ill on the same day.

The statement also noted that the Vice President was expected to seek further treatment abroad.

For the Economic Fighters League, her expected travel abroad raised questions about Ghana's healthcare system.

In her first comment on the health concerns, Opoku-Agyemang acknowledged well wishes towards her.

The most recent update on the Vice President's health came on April 9.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister of State in Charge of Government Communications, said Opoku-Agyemang was in good health and taking a rest.

The female politician started a three-week medical leave starting April 7, 2025, following doctor's orders.

