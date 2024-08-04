Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams scored the winner as Athletic Bilbao defeated Osasuna in pre-season

The Black Stars forward recovered from injury to join his teammates for pre-season last month

Williams is expected to return to the Black Stars team in September for the AFCON 2025 qualifiers

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams returned to scoring form after netting the winner as Athletic Bilbao defeated Osasuna to win the EH Txapela trophy.

The pre-season cup game was a good test for both sides as they prepared ahead of the 2024/24 La Liga season.

Williams, who was leading the side, resumed full training in the summer after missing Ghana's World Cup qualifiers in June due to injury.

Inaki Williams celebrates after winning the EH Txapela Cup with Athletic Bilbao during pre-season.

His presence was a huge boost for the Rojiblancos, who will be busy in the upcoming season after securing a place in Europe following their success in the last campaign.

Meanwhile, in an exciting encounter, the Copa del Rey winner opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Alvaro Djalo.

But Osasuna responded through Ruben Garcia in the 26th minute to keep the scores at 1-1 before half-time.

However, Williams curled home the winner with 25 minutes remaining.

In a video shared on social media, the striker received a pass from the left before quickly turning and firing home.

This is the third time Bilbao are winning the Ex Txapela Cup after victories in 2018 and 2022, as reported by the club's official website.

Inaki Williams ready for new season

Having recovered from injury, Williams is expected to play a huge role for Athletic Bilbao next season following a successful campaign.

The striker enjoyed his most prolific season in La Liga last season, scoring 12 league goals for the club to add to the Copa del Rey triumph.

Williams is one of the most experienced players in the Bilbao squad and will be playing a leading role as well.

Ayew and Schlupp win Stateside Cup

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported Black Stars duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp starred for Crystal Palace as they emerged victorious in the Stateside Cup during their pre-season tour of the United States.

Schlupp continued his scoring run after netting in the 3-1 victory over West Ham in the final game on the tour.

Ayew, who remains a target of Leicester City assisted compatriot Schlupp for the second, following a dominant display against Mohammed Kudus' club.

