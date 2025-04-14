Ernest Ofori Sarpong attended the Harvard University Africa Conference with his beautiful wife and second daughter, Mandy Ofori Sarpong

The businessman gave a lecture and urged students at Harvard University to lead Africa’s transformation.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong and his wife, and his daughter's appearance at Harvard University garnered reactions on social media

Renowned Ghanaian businessman, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, visited Harvard University as a distinguished speaker at the 16th Annual Africa Development Conference (ADC) from Friday, April 11, 2025, to Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong attends Harvard University's Africa conference with his wife, Serwaa Ofori Sarpong, and their daughter, Mandy Ofori Sarpong. Photo source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

The co-founder of Best Point Savings and Loans attended the conference at the prestigious Ivy League university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the United States of America, with his beautiful wife, Serwaa Ofori Sarpong and their daughter, Mandy Ofori Sarpong.

At the conference, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong received a rousing welcome as he mounted the podium to give his lecture at Harvard University on the future of the African youth.

The Special Investments Limited founder delivered an inspiring speech, empowering future leaders and sharing his vision for Africa’s economic transformation.

Addressing over 500 students and dignitaries who attended the indoor event, the renowned businessman urged students at Harvard University to lead Africa’s transformation.

He said:

"To the youth of Africa, I call on you to take ownership of your own destiny. Develop your skills, pursue your passions and leverage your creativity and innovation to address the challenges facing our continent."

Ernest Ofori Sarpong with his eldest daughter, Cindy Ofori Sarpong, at their wedding ceremony. Photo source: @utvghana

Source: UGC

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's visit to Harvard University with his wife, Serwaa Ofori Sarpong, and their daughter, Mandy Ofori Sarpong, marked the business magnate's rare public appearance with his family.

The businessman, who holds an MSc in Finance and Investment Management from Salford University in Manchester, has kept his family from the spotlight, with little known about them.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong has occasionally been spotted at various public functions alongside his longtime business partner and close friend, Dr Osei Kwame Despite and members of their exclusive East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong and his family

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and his beautiful wife, Serwaa Ofori Sarpong, have been married for almost three decades. Aside from their daughter, Mandy Sarpong, the couple share two other kids, Michael Kwesi Ofori and Cindy Ofori Sarpong.

Mandy, a lawyer, got married in a plush private wedding ceremony in 2023 to her sweetheart, George Locher. Her elder sister Cindy had earlier tied the knot with her partner in October 2020.

Ernest Ofori's visit to Harvard stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

kelvin_frempong commented:

"He has set the standard high."

nyarkoa.lucy said:

"People who are saying making money is better than education, after making money, it is left for you to be invited to Harvard. Money without education is nothing."

linspee wrote:

"Wisdom speech Daddy🔥🙏."

her_own_boss commented:

"Woooooow Great Man👏👏👏."

