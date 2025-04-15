Yaw Dabo, in a video shared by Zionfelix, was at Kotoka International Airport as he prepared to fly two players from his Dabo Soccer Academy to France

In the video, the two young boys were in the company of their guardians and the Ghanaian actor with their luggage as they prepared to board their flight

The young footballers have obtained the opportunity to partake in trials for a football team in the country, and Ghanaians have wished them the best

Ghanaian actor and football investor Yaw Dabo has taken another big step with his Dabo Soccer Academy.

In a video shared by blogger Zionfelix, Dabo was at the Kotoka International Airport with two young players from his academy. The boys, accompanied by their guardians and the actor, were prepared to travel to France.

The players have been invited to take part in football trials in France. Their luggage was packed, and they looked ready as they moved through the airport.

This move follows Yaw Dabo’s recent visit to France, where he worked on building international football connections.

The diminutive actor has been constantly travelling overseas to form connections to support young talent from Ghana and give them access to bigger platforms.

During his time in France, Dabo visited the facilities of FC Nantes, one of the top football clubs in the country. FC Nantes is a mid-table club in the French Ligue 1.

The club has won several major trophies over the years, including eight league titles, four Coupe de France trophies, and one Coupe de la Ligue. It is also known for welcoming African footballers such as Moses Simon from Nigeria and Mali’s Charles Traore and Kalifa Coulibaly.

Dabo toured the club’s grounds with the help of one of his aides and a professional connected to FC Nantes. Last year, he invited Arsenal scout and football agent Phil Antwi to Ghana to assess players at his academy.

Ghanaians praise Yaw Dabo for France trials

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kleensl8 commented:

"Awww, I pray it works for the boys, and I pray Dabo is able to change the lives of his players and also achieve the desires he wants for himself."

ol.uwa3987 wrote:

"Looking at their mom, Kolaa speaks a lot May God bless u, Yaw Dabo."

donsketchesgh said:

"God bless Yaw, and God break boundaries for this future player…. Amen."

futurestar278 said:

"May God bless him. May God lift him higher and benefit from his Good deeds."

nahna_antwi said:

"I'm just so happy for these guys. I hope their trials end up being a very successful one for them."

ridowills268 commented:

"God bless his hustle. Whatever he spends will surely come back to him in thousands."

Yaw Dabo speaks French with cashier

While making football connections in France, Yaw Dabo interacted with regular folks, warming hearts online.

YEN.com.gh also reported that in a video that went viral, he spoke French with a cashier he met at a restaurant.

