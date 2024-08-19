Real Madrid star, Kylian Mbappe, admitted that his La Liga debut did not go as planned, as his side played out a disappointing draw

The Frenchman and his star-studded teammates were held to a frustrating 1-1 scoreline at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Sunday night

Despite the initial setback, the former Paris Saint-Germain talisman is bent on making amends in Madrid's subsequent league games

Kylian Mbappe shared his thoughts on social media after his La Liga debut for Real Madrid, reflecting on a challenging start to his Spanish top-flight career.

Following a dream performance in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta, where he opened his account for Los Blancos, Mbappe was optimistic about continuing his form in the league opener against Real Mallorca.

Kylian Mbappe looks on during Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with Real Mallorca on August 18, 2024. Photo by Alex Caparros.

Source: Getty Images

However, his first La Liga outing did not unfold as expected.

Despite making his usual incisive runs and attempting to create opportunities, Goal reports that the French captain was unable to find the back of the net as Madrid were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Mallorca.

The highly anticipated debut fell flat, with the highly anticipated star-studded attack failing to shine on Sunday, leaving the reigning champions in sixth place after the first matchday.

What Mbappe said after disappointing debut?

Reflecting on his debut, Mbappe took to Instagram to express his feelings, acknowledging the disappointment of the result.

"Not a good result. Heads up and already focused on the next one," he wrote, alongside a photo of himself holding the ball after Madrid conceded.

He concluded with a rallying cry of "Hala Madrid," signalling his determination to move forward.

What's next for Mbappe and Madrid?

The former Paris Saint-Germain star now looks ahead to his next challenge.

According to Sofascore, he will have the opportunity to make amends when Real Madrid faces Valladolid on August 25.

The match will also mark his first appearance in front of the Santiago Bernabéu faithful, where he will be eager to showcase his talents and deliver the performance that fans have eagerly awaited.

Ancelotti explains Real Madrid's draw

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed Carlo Ancelotti's explanation for Real Madrid's draw with Real Mallorca during Kylian Mbappe's La Liga debut.

The seasoned coach cited a "lack of balance" on the team as the key reason for the result.

Ancelotti also noted that the match offered important lessons, shedding light on potential challenges his squad could encounter moving forward.

Source: YEN.com.gh