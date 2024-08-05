Kishane Thompson has opened up about the possibility of athletes sharing a medal in the future

The Jamaican lost the 100-metre final by the finest of margins, missing out on gold to Noah Lyles

The nature of the photo finish between the pair even led to some netizens suggesting the race was rigged

Kishane Thompson has shared his thoughts on possibly sharing the gold medal with Noah Lyles after the American narrowly edged him in the men's 100-metre final at Paris 2024.

Thompson entered the final with the fastest qualifying time and was widely expected to challenge Lyles on Sunday night on the purple tracks of Stade de France.

Kishane Thompson and Noah Lyles anxiously look at the screens after their photo finish in the men's 100-metre final on August 4, 2024. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, the 23-year-old agonisingly missed out on the gold by a mere five-thousandths of a second.

The race was so tight that even the commentators almost miscalled the winner before the photo finish revealed Lyles as the victor in one of the greatest races in Olympic history.

The deciding factor was Lyles' precise lean at the line, with his torso crossing just ahead of Thompson's.

Why was Noah Lyles declared the winner ahead of Kishane Thompson?

According to Olympic regulations, the first athlete whose torso reaches the closest edge of the finish line is declared the winner.

This rule focuses on the trunk of the body, excluding the head, limbs, or feet.

This technicality secured Lyles the gold and the title of the world's fastest man, despite some online observers noting that other athletes' shoes seemed to cross the line first.

Kishane Thompson speaks about sharing gold with Lyles

The close finish sparked discussions about the possibility of sharing the gold medal between the athletes involved in the photo finish, particularly Lyles and Thompson.

When asked about this idea, Thompson provided a firm and unequivocal response, maintaining his stance on the matter.

“No disrespect to other sports, but I think our sport is too competitive for a medal to be shared,” he said, as quoted by Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo.

Fans claim Thompson was robbed in the 100m final

YEN.com.gh also reported that the close finish and ensuing wait for the results stirred controversy among fans, with some accusing the race of being rigged in favour of the American.

One fan, @Shevy_Whevy, voiced his frustration on X, claiming, "

"This is robbery! He didn’t win! Jamaica won that gold 🇯🇲. This race needs to be reviewed!"

Source: YEN.com.gh