African football icon Sadio Mane has met Mixed Martial Artist Francis Ngannou following his visit to Saudi Arabia

The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich player hosted the fighter at his plush house in Riyadh

Ngannou, a friend of Mane's teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, is in Saudi Arabia to support UFC star Israel Adesanya

Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane welcomed Mixed Martial Artist Francis Ngannou to his home in Saudi Arabia.

The former Liverpool has been plying his trade in the Middle Eastern country in the past two years and he is teammates with Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The duo have been integral to Al Nassr's recent success, including winning the Arab Cup two years ago.

Sadio Mane welcomes MMA star Francis Ngannou to his house in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Twitter/ @SMane_officiel.

Source: Twitter

Mane and Ronaldo will be hoping to help Al Nassr win the Saudi Pro League this season.

Meanwhile, French-Cameroonian MMA fighter Ngannou was in Riyadh to watch Mane and Ronaldo star as Al Nassr defeated Al Fateh, with the Portuguese on target.

Ngannou is a known friend of Rinaldo but took the opportunity to also meet Mane, who ended up inviting him to his plush house.

In photos shared on social media, the duo had a good time with friends with Mane gifting Ngannou an Al Nassr jersey.

"Was a great time with Mr! Continang! It's Africa that wins!!," posted Mane.

Mane is having a decent campaign in the Saudi Pro League this season, having scored five goals and delivered server assists in 17 matches, per Transfermarkt.

Ngannou also took to Instagram to post:"Having a great time and good food at Sadio Mane's house."

The MMA star is reportedly in Saudi Arabia to support his friend Israel Adesanya who takes on Nassourdine Imavov in the UFC.

Mane opens up on playing in Saudi

The Senegalese Africa Cup of Nations winner disclosed that he decided to move to Saudi Arabia because the league is a growing and competitive one.

He said, as quoted by the New York Times:

“That’s what you think because I’m not in Europe. This is sad for you guys. Because, for you guys, if you don’t play in Europe, it doesn’t matter — I’m not around as a football player.

“Fortunately, I can say the Saudi league is a very good league, and watched by everybody in the world, so, for me, as long as I’m doing my best and I’m enjoying myself every single minute, that’s more important.”

Meanwhile, several top stars have moved to the Saud Pro League in recent times, including Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante.

Africa legends dazzle on red carpet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Morocco is the centre of attraction on Monday evening following the draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in the North African nation later this year.

Several African legends thronged to Rabat to witness the event as the continent prepares ahead of the biggest sporting event in December.

While Ghana failed to qualify, several top countries including Senegal and champions Ivory Coast are making a return to the competition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh