Real Madrid's interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold is said to be becoming more substantial as questions about his future at Anfield continue

The Liverpool star was seen partying with a Real Madrid superstar as the duo enjoy a summer break in the United States

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have announced an increase in their revenue, making them the first football club to surpass the €1 billion revenue milestone

Liverpool fans may want to avert their gaze after discovering Trent Alexander-Arnold's activities this week.

The 25-year-old's strong bond with Jude Bellingham was evident during England’s Euro 2024 campaign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was seen partying with a Real Madrid star as they enjoy their summer break in the United States. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt/Joe Prior.

While they didn’t share much pitch time under Gareth Southgate, they certainly spent ample time together off it.

During their international duty, rumours about Real Madrid’s interest in Alexander-Arnold started to intensify, with Bellingham seen as a key factor in potentially attracting the Liverpool star to Spain, per Goal.

With Arne Slot now leading at Anfield, Liverpool is embarking on a new chapter, and players might need to be patient to experience the same success they enjoyed under Jurgen Klopp.

Senior Liverpool players have been rumoured to leave the club, following Klopp’s departure.

Alexander-Arnold sighted with Bellingham

Trent Alexander-Arnold has recently added to the transfer speculation by being spotted with Jude Bellingham.

The versatile right-back was seen partying with Bellingham, as the duo enjoyed a summer break in the United States after narrowly missing out on winning Euro 2024.

Liverpool are set to tour America this summer as part of their pre-season preparations under Slot.

A photo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the England duo together at a nightclub in Los Angeles.

Although Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham have been friends off the pitch for some time, Liverpool fans are uneasy about seeing him close to anything related to Real Madrid until his future at Anfield is secured.

His contract with the Reds is set to expire next summer, allowing foreign clubs to start pre-contract negotiations in January unless he signs an extension.

How Real Madrid increased their revenue

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have announced their financial report for the 2023-2024 season, showcasing impressive results.

The current European champions recorded an operating income of €1.07 billion, excluding proceeds from the sale of fixed assets.

This milestone establishes the La Liga giants as the first football club worldwide to exceed €1 billion in operating income.

