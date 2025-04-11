Ghanaian musician Jane Awindor, popularly called Efya in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, turned a year older on April 10, 2025

Singer Efya took over the internet with her stylish ready-to-wear ruched ensemble for her birthday photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on singer Efya's flawless makeup and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly called Efya, has an unmatched fashion sense.

The celebrated female vocalist brought her best fashion foot forward for her thirty-eighth birthday photoshoot.

Ghanaian Musician Efya shows curves on her 38th birthday. Photo credit: @efya_nokturnal.

Singer Efya, who is the daughter of Queenmother and media personality Nana Adwoa Awindor, wore a simple spaghetti strap ensemble for her birthday shoot.

The style looked effortlessly chic in a deep-plunge neckline ruched dress that highlighted her curves as she posed for the cameras.

The award-winning singer wore a side-parted voluminous blunt-cut hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

For the glam, she wore heavy makeup, perfectly defined eyebrows, long eyelashes and red bold lipstick to enhance her natural look.

Singer Efya wore simple gold drop earrings to complete her stylish, breathtaking look.

Efya celebrates her birthday in style

Ghanaian musician Fameye and other celebrities have commented on Efya's birthday photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

fameye_music stated:

"Wuuu."

msnancy_sc stated:

"Live long and live well baby 😍."

kobina_benyarko

"Happy birthday."

kelvincentgh

"Happy birthday, my love ❤️."

vicamichaels

"Happy birthday 🌟."

officialnuelbans

"Happy birthday 😍😍😍."

maamebethat stated:

"Happy Birthday, Beautiful ❤️🎉."

Tiwasavage stated:

"Birthday blessings Queen ❤️."

Lilypokuah stated:

"💋star birthday vibes💋second slide going crazy😍😍😍😍 🎉🥳🎈🎂."

thekabukiii stated:

"Ahoufe dua. 😍 Happy Birthday my darling! Many blessings all year through! 🥳🥳❤️❤️❤️."

b4bonah stated:

"Live forever Ohemaa 🍾🐐."

Clauzy3018 stated:

"Birthday mate ❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday to us 🎂🎂🎂🎂🙏🙏wish you have dinner with you one day on our birthday 🥳 I love your vocals and everything."

Singer Efya rocks a stylish gown

Ghanaian musician Efya looked exquisite in a stylish long-sleeve gown for her trending photoshoot.

The celebrity model turned heads with her long-sleeve lace corseted form-fitting ensemble to perform at an event

Singer Efya glowed on stage as she took the microphone to entertain the audience in her flawless makeup look and bold lipstick.

Efya shares the trailer for her new song

Ghanaian singer Efya has mesmerised her fans after she released a trailer of her new music video on Instagram.

The video of singer Efya's new song is below:

Efya performs at Richard Quaye's birthday party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about singer Efya, who was among the famous musicians who performed at Richard Nii Armah Quaye's lavish fortieth birthday party.

Ghanaian artist Efya made a daring fashion statement at Richard Armah Quaye, the founder of Bills Credit, at his extravagant birthday celebration.

On March 22, 2025, Efya stood out at the star-studded event because of her custom-made corseted clothing.

Some people on social media have praised Efya's glamorous team and commented on her chic ensemble.

