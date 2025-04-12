Ibrahim Mahama, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, was chauffeured in a 2023 Bentley Flying Spur to the tarmac where his Dzata-branded private jet was parked

The multi-millionaire was in the company of a couple of men, with whom he had a chitchat before boarding the luxurious jet

Many Ghanaians who watched the video were in awe of the wealth on display and expressed their admiration for Ibrahim Mahama's lifestyle

Popular Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has shared a new video showing him arriving at an airstrip in a 2023 Bentley Flying Spur to board his private jet.

The short video, posted on his Instagram page, captured the moment the Engineers and Planners CEO was chauffeured to the tarmac, where his Dzata-branded Bombardier 604 jet was parked.

Mahama was in the company of a few men and could be seen chatting with them briefly before boarding the jet. The video quickly went viral, with many Ghanaians reacting to the wealth on display. Social media users expressed admiration for his lifestyle, with some wishing to reach his level of success one day.

The Bentley Flying Spur is an ultra-luxury car powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine. Despite its size, the car delivers a strong performance while maintaining a smooth and elegant ride. It is known for its comfort, power, and advanced features, making it one of the top choices in its class.

The private jet Ibrahim Mahama boarded is part of the Dzata fleet, named after a lion. The jet has become widely recognized in Ghana and beyond.

It is a Bombardier 604, a luxury aircraft that was once mentioned in a 2014 report by the New York Times after it was flagged by U.S. authorities over a trip to Iran. Since then, the jet has been spotted multiple times, with Mahama using it for both local and international travel.

Ghanaians praise Ibrahim Mahama

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

simli_love said:

"AND ... THIS IS HOW HARDWORK MONEY SHOULD BE SPENT. I tap into this blessing."

jumai.karim commented:

"Father for all may God Almighty bless you."

albertkofi40 wrote:

"I tap into your anointing,God bless you with Good health and more money."

goodhood_12_hood said:

"Masha Allah. May almighty Allah keep blessing you ❤️🙌 u are rich but still humble."

heaglerises wrote:

"EP: Engineers and Planners! Solid. Original. Lot to learn from this man!"

hon.joewise said:

"I tap into this blessing 🙌🙌🙌 I will never be poor."

dart_grafix said:

"May GOD show us the way 👏 hardwork alone isn’t enough. May GOD show us the way. Eno easy chale."

