Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, turned heads at a town hall meeting held for artisans, traders, and small business owners in her constituency. She wore a simple but stylish outfit and looked graceful as she addressed her constituents.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings speaks to constituents. Photo source: GH Hyper

The meeting was organised as part of a new apprenticeship programme to support people working in the informal sector. The initiative is targeted at individuals who want to learn a trade but lack the funding to go through formal training.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings explained that the programme is part of a national effort to provide free vocational training, mentorship, and startup kits to young people. She said the goal was to help them build careers, improve their livelihoods, and reduce unemployment in the area.

The MP impressed netizens with her ability to speak fluent Ga and also switching between Twi and English as she interacted with attendees.

The apprenticeship programme, introduced under President John Dramani Mahama’s government, is expected to reach more than 10,000 young people across the country. It is aimed at boosting job creation by helping the youth in the informal sector gain practical skills and run their businesses.

As part of the broader plan, the government also intends to support riders in the commercial motorbike business, known as okada. They will receive training in road safety, digital skills, and financial management. In addition, they will be given access to electric motorbikes under a hire-purchase scheme to help reduce costs and make the business more profitable.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, daughter of Jerry John Rawlings. Photo source: zanetorofficial

Ghanaians admire Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

francis77 said:

"Well don, Hon.Dr.Mrs Zanetor Francis Idi Obaapa Ohenemaa Adepa Paapabi Maamega Zee Baako P3 No Size."

culmastille wrote:

"Our dear mum the evergreen God has been so good to this woman and our own future female president."

koya_nkrumah said:

"You mother doesn’t get enough recognition, in my opinion. Growing up, I watched her single-handedly work to empower women! I may even add that she is a big reason why many girls were sent to school, especially in the 90s. She is such a phenomenal woman, and I hope she continues to get the recognition she deserves."

Znetor Rawling eulogies late dad

Recently, in a social media post, Znetor Rawlings eulogised her late father, J.J. Rawlings, singing his praises on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that she recalled her father's love for Lucky Dube's song Crazy World, referring to it as his favourite song.

Many Ghanaians shared fond memories they had of the former president when he was still alive.

