Out-of-favour attacker, Joao Felix, received harsh insults from irate Atletico Madrid fans during their pre-season clash

His ability to perform under such pressure and animosity will be crucial if he is to regain the favour or pursue a loan move

In the interim, Felix will turn his attention to helping the Rojiblancos fine-tune their preparations for next season

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix faced a barrage of insults from angry fans during their pre-season match against Getafe on August 3.

The Portuguese international's relationship with the club's supporters has been rocky, especially after his brief spell with FC Barcelona last season.

Joao Felix endured insults from Atletico Madrid fans in pre-season despite scoring against Getafe on August 3, 2024. Photos by Mateo Villalba and Stuart Franklin.

Source: Getty Images

Felix, who spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan with the Catalan club, had openly expressed that playing for La Blaugrana was a dream come true, a statement that did not sit well with Atletico fans.

His return to the Spanish capital has been anything but smooth, with supporters still holding a grudge against him.

Fans hurl insults at Joao Felix

According to Into the Calderon, Felix started and even found the back of the net in the recent friendly against Getafe, scoring Atletico’s second goal in their 3-1 victory.

Despite his contribution, the fans' hostility was palpable.

A video circulating on social media captured the crowd chanting derogatory songs directed at him, clearly expressing their displeasure.

What does the future hold for Felix at Atletico?

The 24-year-old's future at Atletico remains uncertain.

With the summer transfer window still open, there is ongoing speculation about another potential move, either permanent or on another loan.

Barcelona is reportedly interested in securing Felix’s services again, while Premier League club Aston Villa has also shown interest, Goal reports.

Felix stuns fans with Copa America final attendance

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Joao Felix surprised many by attending the 2024 Copa America final in the United States to watch Lionel Messi's Argentina.

The former Chelsea loanee was at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, July 14, where La Albiceleste narrowly defeated Colombia to retain their title.

The image of Felix at the match has sparked mixed reactions from fans, leading to various speculations.

