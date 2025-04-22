A video of Ghanaian pastor, Bishop Daniel Obinim, hailing his wife, Florence Obinim, has surfaced on social media

In his video, he hailed his lovely partner as a supportive wife and thanked her for showing him immense love

Netizens who saw the video were overwhelmed with joy and expressed their views in the comments section

Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has praised his wife, Florence Obinim, for being a loving and caring woman.

Mr Obinim's gesture follows various controversies surrounding their marriage. In a video, he described his wife as a supportive woman who always shows up when he needs support.

Florence Obinim praises his wife. Image source: Bishop Obinim

Source: Facebook

He recounted an instance where Mrs Obinim approached him at dawn to assist him with his ministry when he was very tired.

Bishop Obinim dispelled the notion held by some men that women are evil due to unpleasant experiences.

She noted that Florence is a blessing and proof that not all women are the same, as many are supportive, loving, and play vital roles in their families and communities. He therefore hailed her, stressing that women like his wife need every public praise.

Watch Bishop Obinim praising his wife in public:

Source: YEN.com.gh