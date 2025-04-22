Bishop Obinim Hails His Wife, Florence Obinim, Says She's Very Supportive
- A video of Ghanaian pastor, Bishop Daniel Obinim, hailing his wife, Florence Obinim, has surfaced on social media
- In his video, he hailed his lovely partner as a supportive wife and thanked her for showing him immense love
- Netizens who saw the video were overwhelmed with joy and expressed their views in the comments section
Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has praised his wife, Florence Obinim, for being a loving and caring woman.
Mr Obinim's gesture follows various controversies surrounding their marriage. In a video, he described his wife as a supportive woman who always shows up when he needs support.
He recounted an instance where Mrs Obinim approached him at dawn to assist him with his ministry when he was very tired.
Bishop Obinim dispelled the notion held by some men that women are evil due to unpleasant experiences.
She noted that Florence is a blessing and proof that not all women are the same, as many are supportive, loving, and play vital roles in their families and communities. He therefore hailed her, stressing that women like his wife need every public praise.
Ghanaian Pastor slams President Mahama over unfulfilled 24-hour economy promise: "There are no jobs"
Watch Bishop Obinim praising his wife in public:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh