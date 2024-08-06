Reports from Spain indicate that new signing Kylian Mbappé is set to become Real Madrid's new free-kick taker

25-year-old Mbappé has yet to score a goal from a direct free-kick, whether for his club or national team

Decisions have also been made regarding which players will handle Real Madrid's other set-pieces this season

Real Madrid face a significant challenge following Toni Kroos's retirement as they search for a new free-kick specialist.

Kroos was renowned for his excellence in set-piece situations, whether delivering precise passes to teammates or taking shots on goal himself.

Kylian Mbappe will become the new free-kick taker at Real Madrid next season. Photo: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

It seems that Los Blancos have now chosen the player who will assume Kroos's role in taking direct free-kicks.

Marca reports that Carlo Ancelotti has chosen new signing Kylian Mbappé to handle free-kicks in dangerous positions.

While this role is typically reserved for the team's standout player, Mbappé's impressive but not necessarily outstanding free-kick record raises questions about his suitability for the job.

What is Mbappe's free kick record?

During his tenure at AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappé scored an impressive 192 goals in 246 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

However, none of those goals were from direct free-kicks, which makes his selection as the primary free-kick taker somewhat perplexing.

In total, the Frenchman has attempted nine direct free-kicks without scoring, with an expected goals (xG) of just 0.58.

He has been far more successful from the penalty spot, converting 20 of 24 attempts.

Madrid get new penalty taker

Meanwhile, Ancelotti and his charges have decided to entrust Vinícius Junior with penalty-taking duties.

The Brazilian has been focusing on practising penalties in training since his return from vacation, aiming to enhance his skills in this area.

This will certainly and in no doubt help Vinícius in his pursuit of the Pichichi trophy next season.

Kylian Mbappe receives strict car rules at Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh also reported that Mbappe must adhere to strict car rules after receiving his new vehicle at Real Madrid.

The former PSR forward expected to use his BMW i7 M70 exclusively for trips to the club's training facility in Valdebebas, matches, and other club-related events.

If the Frenchman or any other player arrives at Real Madrid’s facilities in a non-BMW vehicle, they will face significant fines from the club.

