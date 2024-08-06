Real Madrid Pick Their Main Penalty Taker for Next Season Between Vinicius & Mbappe
- La Liga champions Real Madrid have made a crucial decision regarding their penalty-taking duties for the upcoming season
- Last season, Los Blancos struggled to establish a primary penalty taker, with Luka Modrić, Joselu and Jude Bellingham all sharing the responsibility
- But Carlo Ancelotti's side have finally come to the conclusion on who their main spot-kicker will be next season, picking between Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid have had a strange pattern with penalties lately, but when the pressure is on, they will rely on Vinícius Júnior to take the shot.
Los Blancos not able to convert their penalties with any sort of regularity last season.
Vinícius missed a penalty in preseason last campaign, and during key matches, Luka Modrić, Joselu Mato, and Rodrygo Goes also failed to convert, surprising many.
Manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed surprise at the missed penalties, noting that “Luka doesn’t usually miss them.”
With the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, who was the primary penalty taker for France and PSG, there has been much speculation about who will be Real Madrid's main penalty taker.
According to Marca via Madrid Zone, Ancelotti and his charges have decided to entrust Vinícius with penalty-taking duties.
The Brazilian has been focusing on practising penalties in training since his return from vacation, aiming to enhance his skills in this area.
This will certainly and in no doubt help Vinícius in his pursuit of the Pichichi trophy next season.
Last season, the Brazilian scored two penalties for Real Madrid—one against Barcelona’s André ter Stegen in La Liga and another in the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, per Transfermarkt.
What's next for Real Madrid?
Looking ahead, Real Madrid is gearing up for the new season, aiming to reclaim both La Liga and the Champions League.
The recent signing of Kylian Mbappé is expected to enhance their chances, adding another formidable name to the Ballon d'Or conversation, per Goal.
The White Angels will face Chelsea in a friendly match in North Carolina on Tuesday, before taking on Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup clash on August 14 in Warsaw.
Ancelotti picks Vinicius to win Ballon d'Or
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ancelotti has weighed in on the Ballon d'Or race with Dani Carvajal, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr. all in contention for the prestigious award.
After Real Madrid’s triumph in both La Liga and the Champions League, these three players are strong candidates for the October ceremony.
But Ancelotti believes Vinicius deserves to win the prestigious award the most.
