Real Madrid youngster Joan Martinez has suffered an ACL injury during training, which is set to keep him sidelined for a significant portion of the 2024/25 season

The 16-year-old centre-back had been anticipated to play a prominent role in the first team this season

His injury represents a considerable setback for Real Madrid, who were relying on him as a key backup option

Joan Martinez has sustained an ACL injury that will likely sideline him for most of the 2024/25 season.

Real Madrid missed out on signing Leny Yoro from Manchester United and had intended to rely on Martinez as a backup.

Joan Martinez in training with Vinicius, Antonio Rdger and Arda Guler before his injury. Photo: Pedro Castillo.

Source: Getty Images

With Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and Jesus Vallejo as their only available senior centre-backs, they were left short while David Alaba recovers from his own ACL injury.

Martinez had impressed during pre-season, but Football Espana reports that his season is over after the injury he sustained in training on Friday.

With Martinez out, Madrid now has only three senior centre-backs, prompting Carlo Ancelotti to consider using midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as emergency cover for the rest of the season.

Martinez is the third promising Madrid prospect to suffer a serious injury this summer, following Cesar Palacious, who ruptured his ACL in his first pre-season start, and Dani Meso, who was injured shortly after.

Real Madrid is working on a new contract for Martinez to reward his contributions and increase his release clause.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been mentioned as potential suitors, but Madrid aims to keep Martinez and avoid losing him for a low fee.

The club hopes that Martinez's youth will aid a quicker recovery, with a timeline of six to seven months suggesting a possible return around March.

Meanwhile, David Alaba, 32, has been out since December 2023 and has yet to begin running, with his recovery significantly behind schedule.

Source: YEN.com.gh