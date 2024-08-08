Cristiano Ronaldo has had the privilege of playing alongside some of football's most legendary players throughout his career

While these names undeniably resonate with most fans, the Portuguese has also shared the field with some 'unknown' stars

YEN.com.gh takes a look at seven of the not-so-typical names that have linked with CR7 once upon a time

Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious career has seen him share the pitch with some of the greatest football talents of his generation.

From the finesse of 2022 World Cup champion Ángel Di María to the sharp instincts of 2021 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, the tactical brilliance of Luka Modrić, and the raw power of Wayne Rooney, these names are often associated with Ronaldo’s remarkable journey.

Fabinho and Ryan Shawcross are among the seven unexpected names to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in his illustrious career. Photos by Peter Byrne/PA Images, Power Sport Images and Visionhaus.

However, beyond these football giants, the 39-year-old has also had the unique experience of playing alongside some unexpected names—players who may not immediately come to mind when recalling the Portuguese superstar’s legendary career.

These individuals, though perhaps less celebrated, have nonetheless been part of Cristiano’s football story, adding an intriguing layer to his legacy.

The 7 unexpected teammates of Cristiano Ronaldo

In a surprising exploration of Ronaldo's career, YEN.com.gh, drawing from Planet Football, delved into his playing history and uncovered seven lesser-known names who had the chance to line up alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

1. Fabinho

The standout name on the list is Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, best known for his time at Liverpool and AS Monaco.

What many forget is that before these stints, he had a short-lived loan at Real Madrid.

In Spain, he had the opportunity to play alongside Ronaldo for a fleeting 14 minutes, coming on as a second-half substitute against Malaga.

Naturally, CR7 scored a goal in that match, contributing to Real Madrid's 6-2 victory.

2. Joselu

Another name vying for top honours on this list is Joselu Mato. After a standout season, Joselu has earned cult-hero status at Real Madrid.

Last season, the Spanish striker netted 18 goals, playing a crucial role in securing both the La Liga and Champions League titles.

However, his initial stint at Madrid in 2011 is often overlooked. In fact, many have forgotten his brief spell at the club.

During his first tenure, he made just one appearance alongside CR7 on the final day of the 2010-11 season.

In a twist of fate, Ronaldo assisted Joselu in that match, as Los Blancos demolished UD Almeria 8-1, as noted by SportBIBLE.

3. Marcos Alonso

Alonso is one of the few players to have graced both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

His time with Madrid was short-lived, consisting of just one appearance before he moved on.

In that brief outing, he played alongside Ronaldo for a few minutes at the game's end.

Reflecting on his stint with Los Blancos, the 33-year-old described it as a "dream come true" to train with stars like Ronaldo and Kaka, according to All Football.

4. James Chester

The former English defender had a brief but unforgettable encounter with Ronaldo during a League Cup match against Derby County in 2009.

He played just 23 minutes alongside the superstar, which was a standout moment in his career.

The former Manchester United academy graduate made only one appearance for the Red Devils before moving on in 2011

Sharing the pitch with Ronaldo—if only for a short time—is a remarkable highlight.

5. Ryan Shawcross

Best remembered for his time at Stoke City under Tony Pulis, Ryan Shawcross began his professional journey with Manchester United.

Although he never saw Premier League action with the Red Devils, he did make a few cup appearances early in his career at Old Trafford.

In 2006, Shawcross came on as a 90th-minute substitute against Southend United, sharing the pitch with Ronaldo for a few brief moments.

That transient appearance remains the only time he played alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

6. Radu Dragusin

Currently plying his trade with Tottenham in the Premier League, Radu Dragusin once shared a dressing room with Ronaldo.

The Romanian defender made his debut for Juventus during Ronaldo’s final season at the club and had the chance to play in three matches alongside the superstar that year.

7. David Jones

David Jones, renowned for his spells with Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday, once found himself in the same squad as CR7 at Old Trafford.

It's wild to think that, despite Jones hanging up his boots two years ago, he's only a few months older than the iconic Ronaldo.

