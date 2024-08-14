The Black Princesses are on their way to Colombia for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup

The team will be making a seventh successive appearance at the global stage in Bogota

Ghana have been handed a tricky draw and will face former champions Japan in their group

Ghana's female U20 national team, the Black Princesses have left the country for the upcoming FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

The squad led by the technical team and management members departed Accra on Tuesday evening and are expected to arrive in Bogota on Wednesday.

The Black Princesses are making a seventh straight appearance at the World Cup and will be hoping to go a step further from previous competitions.

Ghana's Black Princesses leaving Accra for Bogota ahead of the World Cup. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaNWT.

Source: Twitter

In photos shared on social media, the players, beaming with confidence looked excited as they departed the Kotoko International Airport.

The team had been preparing for the past two months at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence and in Cape Coast.

Ghana have been drawn into Group E alongside former champions Japan, New Zealand and Austria.

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup will begin on August 31 and end on September 22, 2024.

GFA bids Black Princesses farewell

The Black Princesses were met by the FA President, Kurt Okraku and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, before leaving Ghana.

Mr Okraku charged the team to go and make the country proud by going a step further at the competition.

"Our story is already known to Ghanaians. Our history is already known to the world. We want to make a better story or write a better story. We want a much-improved history to be made. That should be the end vision as we leave Ghana. The government has been supportive, like I said earlier, and will continue to provide all the necessary logistics that this team will need till the very end," he said, as quoted by the FA's official website.

Sports Minister meets Black Princesses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has charged the Black Princesses to go and make the country proud at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

The team leaves Accra for Bogota on Tuesday ahead of the competition which begins on August 31, 2024, in Colombia.

The Black Princesses are making a seventh straight appearance at the championship but the West African nation has never made it beyond the group stage, a record they are bent on ending.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh