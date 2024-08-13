Bukom Banku and Ayittey Powers Display Skills at Mahama Youth Meeting: Video
- Former boxer Bukom Banku and Ayittey Powers were at the youth townhall meeting in Accra with ex-president John Mahama
- The two pugilists joined the NDC presidential candidate for a friendly moment during the gathering of the youth
- Bukom Banku is a known sympathizer of the opposition party, who are seeking re-election in December
Legendary Ghanaian boxers Bukom Banku and Ayottey Powers joined former President John Dramani Mahama on stage during his town hall meeting with the youth.
The meeting between the NDC presidential candidate and the youth was to celebrate International Youth Day while listening to the obstacles of young people in Ghana.
Bukom Banku, known in real life as Braimah Isaac Kamoko, is a known supporter of the National Democratic Congress and took the opportunity of the event being held in Bukum to be present.
In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the former boxer joined Mahama on stage and just as he approached the ex-President, rival Ayittey Powers also climbed the podium. The duo exhibited their skills to the amusement of the crowd.
The two fighters became popular in the 2000s for their legendary bout, which saw Bukom Banku, the then-unbeaten boxer get one over his eternal rival. These days the former boxers have become close pals and are involved in other activities away from the game.
Bukum Banku nurtures son as heir
The former boxer's legacy has been continued by his son, Ambitious Tilapia, who represented Ghana at the African Games in Accra.
Tilapia won a silver medal and looks set for a huge career in the sport as he follows in the footsteps of his legendary father, as reported by 3 Sports.
The talented boxer currently fights at the amateur level but he is expected to have a smooth transition to professional boxing.
Freezy MacBones works with Azumah Nelson
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian boxer Freezy MacBones has included the legendary Azumah Nelson in his corner ahead of his upcoming bout with British fighter Steven Crame.
The fight which is set to be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on September 21, 2024, is expected to draw huge crowds as MacBones fights for the first time in his native Kumasi.
While preparing for the big bout, the fighter announced that Azumah Nelson would be on his coaching team. Read more:
Source: YEN.com.gh
