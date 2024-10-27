Barcelona ended Real Madrid's 42-game unbeaten streak in La Liga in emphatic fashion on Saturday night

Lewandowski’s brace, along with goals from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, handed Madrid a 4-0 defeat

It was not only the scoreline that caught the eye but the way and manner Barca dispatched their rivals

FC Barcelona delivered a stunning performance in the first El Clasico of the season, demolishing Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu and reinforcing their lead at the top of La Liga.

The scoreline alone was impressive, but it was the manner in which Hansi Flick’s men dismantled their rivals that stood out.

Barcelona players were on cloud nine as they celebrated one of their four goals against Real Madrid in El Clasico. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Barcelona ruthlessly dispatch Madrid

In a style reminiscent of Barcelona’s golden years between 2009 and 2015, the Catalans combined quick passing with relentless movement and high-pressure tactics, leaving Madrid unable to keep up, per Goal.

Their swift, fluid play has become a hallmark of this youthful squad, which attacks in waves, which kept Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe from making any notable impact, ESPN noted.

Flick, the architect of this resurgence, appears to have re-energised the team, bringing them back in line with the club's storied standards.

The secret to Barcelona walloping Madrid

Reflecting on Barcelona’s triumph, YEN.com.gh spoke with Ghanaian broadcaster Daakyehene to analyse their thumping win in the Spanish capital.

“This Barcelona side is like a whirlwind of dynamism,” Daakyehene observed.

“They’re moving the ball around so quickly; it takes me back to the days when Xavi and Iniesta could hold the ball for days. We’re seeing these young players doing the same—constantly attacking space, moving off each other, and overwhelming opponents with sheer numbers in the final third.”

He went ahead to credit Flick for this seemingly magical turnaround, noting,

“It’s like the team was touched by a magic wand. The energy and precision they showed yesterday left players like Vinicius and Mbappe unable to make any impact, while Inaki Pena was a force in goal. The team’s high line, typical of classic Barca, was perfectly executed.”

11 times Barcelona have humiliated Madrid

After Barcelona’s resounding victory on Saturday night, YEN.com.gh revisited some of Real Madrid’s most unforgettable defeats to their Catalan rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This marked the third time in two years that Madrid had suffered a three-goal loss to Barcelona on home soil.

Is Real Madrid's La Liga chance over?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an expert has suggested Real Madrid may have effectively surrendered the La Liga title to Barcelona.

This statement follows Madrid’s crushing loss to their arch-rivals, leaving Los Blancos six points behind La Blaugrana in second place after 11 matches.

