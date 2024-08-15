Joao Mendes, the son of legendary footballer Ronaldinho Gaucho, has completed a switch to Burnley

The teenager spent 12 months with Barcelona's academy last season but couldn't break through the first-team

He could make his debut for his new club as soon as Saturday, August 17, when Burnley face Cardiff

Ronaldinho's son, Joao Mendes, has embarked on a new chapter in his football career by joining Burnley in the ongoing summer transfer window.

After a brief stint with Barcelona, Mendes will now ply his trade with the Clarets for the 2024/25 season.

According to Goal, Mendes initially signed a 12-month contract with the Catalan giants following successful trials, a move heavily influenced by his legendary father.

Before his time in Spain, the 19-year-old played for Flamengo, Vasco de Gama, Boavista-RJ, and Cruzeiro, where he showed glimpses of his potential, per SportBIBLE.

However, despite the opportunities presented, his tenure at Barca did not lead to any first-team appearances, and his contract with La Blaugrana expired in June 2024 without renewal.

Although he carries the weight of being Ronaldinho's son, Mendes has yet to make a significant impact on the footballing world.

However, the left-footed winger's move to Burnley presents a fresh opportunity to demonstrate his abilities in a new setting.

At Burnley, Mendes will aim to impress Scott Parker, who took over as head coach from Vincent Kompany, as the club seeks a swift return to the Premier League.

The Clarets kicked off their 2024/25 Championship campaign with a resounding 4-1 victory over Luton Town, setting a positive tone for the season.

Burnley’s next fixture is a home match against Cardiff on Saturday, August 17, at Turf Moor.

Mendes could potentially make his debut in this encounter, offering him a chance to begin making his mark in English football.

