Kylian Mbappe left Atalanta captain, Marten de Roon, mesmerised with a stunning piece of skill in the UEFA Super Cup final

The Frenchman was also on target as Los Blancos secured a 2-0 victory against the Europa League champions on Wednesday night

In the process, the 25-year-old clinched his maiden trophy for Madrid in only his debut appearance for the Spanish giants

Kylian Mbappe finally realised his long-held dream of playing for Real Madrid when he made his much-anticipated debut in the UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta in Warsaw, Poland.

Mbappe, who joined the Spanish giants following the 2024 Euros, took to the pitch with expectations running high.

Kylian Mbappe tries to wriggle away from a sea of Atalanta defenders during Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup triumph in Warsaw, Poland, on August 14, 2024. Photo by NurPhoto.

The French superstar's arrival at Madrid adds another layer of firepower to a squad already brimming with talent, including Ballon d'Or hopefuls Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

In his first outing, the former Paris Saint-Germain forward was positioned as a central striker, with the dynamic Brazilian duo of Vinicius and Rodrygo de Goes operating on the flanks.

Throughout the match, Mbappe showed flashes of his immense potential, though he was often starved of opportunities as Atalanta's defence remained resolute.

Yet, in one standout moment, the 25-year-old demonstrated why many believe he is destined to inherit the mantle of greatness from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Mbappe destroys Atalanta's captain with filthy nutmeg

In a crowded penalty area, Mbappe received a pass in tight quarters, surrounded by Atalanta defenders.

With his signature quick feet and sharp instincts, he navigated through the congestion with finesse.

Displaying his exceptional skill, he nutmegged Marten de Roon before calmly laying off the ball to a teammate, a move that highlighted his extraordinary ability to create something out of nothing.

Mbappe's debut, marked with a goal, was a tantalizing glimpse of what he can bring to Real Madrid—a combination of flair, intelligence, and a knack for producing magic in critical moments.

His dream debut also ended up with his first piece of silverware as Madrid edged Atalanta to win a record sixth Super Cup, per UEFA.

As the season progresses, Madrid fans will undoubtedly be eager to see how he integrates with his new teammates and further cements his place among football's elite.

Mbappe makes an immediate impact at Real Madrid

