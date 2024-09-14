The real reason why Real Madrid's front three has had a stuttering start to the 2024/25 season has been explained

According to Takefusa Kubo, there is an underlying factor which has led to the lack of cohesion upfront

Meanwhile, Kubo will face Madrid's trio on Saturday, September 14, when Real Sociedad face them in La Liga

Real Madrid's much-anticipated attacking trio—Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo Goes—was expected to terrorise defences in the 2024/25 season.

However, the reality has fallen short of those high expectations, with the front line struggling to find fluidity and cohesion.

Real Madrid's front three have struggled to hit the ground running since the start of La Liga. Photo by Quality Sport Images and Mateo Villalba.

Despite each player getting on the scoresheet at least once in La Liga, their collective output has not lived up to the promise that comes with their talent.

Until matchday four, Mbappe had yet to register his first goal of the season, while Vinicius and Rodrygo had only managed a solitary strike each, per Transfermarkt.

The trio's lack of synchronisation has already put Madrid in a precarious position in their title defence.

They trail their fierce rivals, Barcelona, by four points. What makes this gap more alarming is that the Catalans, despite missing major signings aside from Dani Olmo, have looked far more cohesive and dominant, especially in their attack.

Ex-Real Madrid player reveals problems with trio

Former Real Madrid player Takefusa Kubo, now shining at Real Sociedad, weighed in on the challenges facing Los Blancos' front line.

He pointed out a tactical imbalance, suggesting that Mbappe, Vinicius, and Rodrygo all prefer operating from the left flank, which has led to their underwhelming performances.

“It is what we are all seeing, in the end I think that the three up front play in the same position and that means that maybe they are not giving their best version but as it is not our team we try to worry about our own,” Kubo explained in an interview with Marca, as reported by Tribuna.

The question is whether Ancelotti can find a system that maximizes their individual strengths without compromising the balance of the team, a dilemma that could define Madrid’s season.

Mbappe backed to excel at Real Madrid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has backed Kylian Mbappe, predicting that the French forward will excel at Real Madrid despite his slow start.

Ronaldo expressed confidence that Mbappe will soon find his rhythm, even though he has initially struggled to make an impact in La Liga.

The Portuguese star was highly optimistic about Mbappe's potential.

