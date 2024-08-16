Jordan Ayew will be participating in his ninth season in the English Premier League when the season begins on Friday

Four players from Ghana have made over a century of appearances in the English Premier League

Michael Essien remains the most successful Ghanaian player to have featured in the English topflight league

The English Premier League has been a good home for Ghanaian players plying their trades abroad.

Michael Essien is the most decorated player from Ghana to play in the English Premier League, spending nine years at Chelsea. He won the Premier League twice with the Blues.

Before Essien's arrival, there were players like Anthony Yeboah and Nii Odartey Lamptey, who made a mark in England.

In recent times, the likes of Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp have showed consistency with their performances and number of games.

YEN.com.gh looks at five Ghanaian players with the most appearances in the English Premier League.

Jordan Ayew - Crystal Palace

Ayew will be playing in the English topflight league for a ninth season running. The former Olympique Marseille striker arrived in England in 2015, joining Aston Villa before a spell at Swansea City. However, it was at Crystal Palace that he secured his status as a Ghanaian legend in the Premier League. Ayew remains the player with the most appearances from Ghana with 274 matches to his name.

Jeffrey Schlupp - Crystal Palace

Closely following Ayew is his Crystal Palace teammate, Jeffrey Schlupp, who has made 268 appearances in the Premier League for the Eagles and Leicester City. Among the current crop of Ghanaian players in England, he is the only player to have won the league following his role in Leicester City's success in 2016.

Michael Essien - Chelsea

Essien is the most revered Ghanaian player in the English topflight league. The legendary midfielder spent nine seasons at Chelsea, winning all domestic titles. He had a brief spell on loan at Real Madrid, but he still managed to make 168 Premier League appearances for the Blues.

Daniel Amartey - Leicester City

Amartey left England for Turkey last summer to join Besiktas. The defender was part of Leicester's Premier League winning team in 2016. He later added the FA Cup to his list of titles with the Premier League outfit. Before leaving the EPL, he made 106 appearances for the Foxes in the league.

Thomas Partey

Despite struggling with major injuries in his first three seasons with the Gunners, Partey has amassed 95 appearances in the Premier League. The most appearances he made was in his second season with the club. He has since been a prominent figure for Arsenal, who head into the season as one of the favourites.

