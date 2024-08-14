Ghana striker Jordan Ayew remains a target of Saudi clubs and Leicester City in the transfer window

EPL returnees Leicester City have made a first offer for Crystal Palace striker ahead of the new season

Ayew, one of the most experienced players in the league, has been a key figure at the Selhurst Park

Leicester City have reportedly tabled an offer for Ghana striker Jordan Ayew but will face competition from clubs from Saudi Arabia.

The Black Stars forward is in the final year of his contract with the South London outfit and could consider a move in the summer transfer window.

Ayew enjoyed a decent pre-season, scoring in the games against Crawley Town and West Ham United while delivering assists against the Hammers and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to the BBC, Leicester have tabled £4m offer for the striker as they look for another striker to join veteran Jamie Vardy.

Meanwhile, Modern Ghana reports an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia have showed interest in the Ghanaian and are ready to battle Leicester for the signature of the striker.

Ayew has been a consistent performer in the Premier League, arriving from France in 2016 but joined Crystal Palace in 2018, initially on loan before inking a permanent.

Ayew sees less game time under Glasner

Since the arrival of Oliver Glasner, the 32-year-old has seen his game time reduced with the Austrian trainer preferring Jean Phillipe Mateta over Ayew.

Despite impressing during pre-season, it is unclear if Ayew will command regular game time as he did during Roy Hodgson's time as manager.

The former Olympique Marseille striker has made over 200 appearances in the English Premier League, playing for Aston Villa, Swansea City and Crystal Palace.

Ayew and Schlupp win pre-season cup

