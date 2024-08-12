West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has donated to his former club Strong Tower FC

The Ghana international presented the club with football kits and balls as well as foodstuff

Kudus will begin his season in the English Premier League next week with the Hammers

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus gave back to his boyhood club Strong Tower FC ahead of the start of the new season.

The West Ham United attacking midfielder donated items including balls, football boots and jerseys to the juvenile club in Accra.

Kudus had his basic football training at Strong Tower before he was scouted to the Right to Dream Academy to continue his development.

Mohammed Kudus features for West Ham United in their pre-season game against Celta Vigo. Photo: Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the team shared their excitement upon receiving the items which also included foodstuff.

The Ghana international is preparing ahead of the new season in England, having gone through all pre-season stages with the Hammers under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

The 24-year-old, who starred in the final pre-season game against Celta Vigo on Saturday is expected to play a huge role in the 2024/25 campaign.

Kudus to stay at West Ham

Despite interest in the summer transfer window from clubs in Saudi Arabia and in the English Premier League, the ex-Ajax star looks set for another campaign with the Hammers.

Kudus was reported to offered a 1 million Euro a month deal to join Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia but the forward preferred to continue his career in Europe, as reported by Modern Ghana.

Liverpool and Newcastle United also showed interest in the Ghanaian attacking midfielder but nothing concrete came from both clubs.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate enjoyed an outstanding first season in England, scoring 14 goals across all competitions for the London side.

Kudus meets Joseph Aidoo after friendly

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars duo Mohammed Kudus and Joseph Aidoo were spotted together after West Ham United's final pre-season friendly against Spanish outfit Celta Vigo.

Both players are preparing ahead of the new season with the European campaign set to kick off next week.

Kudus had a good exercise and was nominated as one of the players for the Man of the Match award on West Ham's side.

