Eight Ghanaian players will be in action in the English Premier League which begins on Friday night

Mohammed Kudus, a star from last season's campaign, will be hoping for a good season at West Ham

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp will be representing South London side Crystal Palace

The English Premier League returns tonight for the 2024/25 season as twenty clubs battle for the ultimate prize.

Manchester City have won the last four Premier League titles under Spanish manager Pep Guardiola while Arsenal have been close in the last two seasons, with Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey playing a huge role.

The last time a club other than Manchester City won the league in the last seven years was in the 2019/20 season when Liverpool secured the title.

Ghanaian players including Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew set for action in the Premier League. Photo: Nigel French/ Richard Heathcote/ Ryan Pierse.

The EPL, dubbed as the most popular league in the world has several players from different countries featuring for various clubs.

YEN.com.gh looks at the eight Ghanaian players set for action in the Premier League this season.

Jordan Ayew - Crystal Palace

Ayew is the most experienced Ghanaian to play in the English topflight league and holds the record for the most appearances by a player from the West African nation. He has made 274 appearances in the English Premier League and will head into the campaign with Crystal Palace.

He previously played for Swansea City and Aston Villa.

Jeffrey Schlupp - Crystal Palace

The only player in the eight to have won the English Premier League. Schlupp will line up with Ayew in the Crystal Palace team but it was at Leicester City that he won the league. Schlupp played a key role in that Claudio Ranieri team.

Thomas Partey - Arsenal

Partey will head into the campaign with his Arsenal teammates labouring the hopes of ending City's dominance after coming close twice. However, the Ghana international needs to stay fit for the entire campaign. Partey is in his fourth season with the London club.

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United

There will be a lot of eyes on the Nima-born attacking midfielder following his splendid displays last season for the Hammers. Kudus has been linked with moves away but the 24-year-old looks set for another campaign, where he believes will be tougher than the last campaign. His maiden EPL season saw him score eight goals and deliver six assists.

Tariq Lamptey - Brighton and Hove Albion

Another player with vast experience in the league is Lamptey. The English-born defender has spent his entire career playing in England, staring with Chelsea before eventually joining Brighton. Lamptey will be hoping for an injury-free campaign.

Kamaldeen Sulemana - Southampton

Sulemana arrived in the English Premier League as a huge prospect when he joined Southampton in January 2023. However, he could not stop the Saints from suffering relegation. He stayed and helped them achieve promotion and this could be the season fans will get to see the best of Sulemana.

Antoine Semenyo - AFC Bournemouth

The strong forward enjoyed a good first full season with the Cherries, going on to score eight goals for Bournemouth. He was only outscored by Dmonivc Solanke, who has now joined Tottenham Hotspurs. Semenyo will be carry a huge burden for Bournemouth this season.

Fatawu Issahaku - Leicester City

He is yet to make his English Premier League debut after his move to Leicester on a permanent deal was confirmed this summer. Issahaku was a key figure as the former champions earned promotion to the Premier League.

Leicester interested in Jordan Ayew

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Leicester City have reportedly tabled an offer for Ghana striker Jordan Ayew but will face competition from clubs from Saudi Arabia.

The Black Stars forward is in the final year of his contract with the South London outfit and could consider a move in the summer transfer window.

Ayew enjoyed a decent pre-season, scoring in the games against Crawley Town and West Ham United while delivering assists against the Hammers and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

