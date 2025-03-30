Talented Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan has trained with the first team of Juventus under their new coach

The Italian giants have appointed Croatian Igor Tudor as their new manager following the sacking of Thiago Motta

Afena-Gyan, who shot to prominence during his time at AS Roma, is currently on loan at Juventus Next Generation

Ghanaian forward Felix Afena Gyan's impressive run with the Juventus Next Generation team has earned him an opportunity with the first team.

The forward, who has endured a tumultuous run since leaving AS Roma, seems to have rediscovered the form that endured him with fans of Italian football.

The 22-year-old has already netted six goals and delivered three assists in 26 Serie C games this season.

Following the appointment of Igor Tudor as the new manager of Juventus, the Croatian trainer invited the Ghanaian alongside other Juventus Next Gen players to train with the first team.

In photos shared on social media, Afena-Gyan was spotted with his teammates taking instructions from the new manager.

The former AS Roma youngster is expected to convince Tudor for a place in the team for the rest of the campaign.

Afena-Gyan could not make the squad for Tudor's first game against Genoa, a match Juventus won 1-0.

However, he could make the trip to Rome to face his former club AS Roma in the Italian Serie A.

The highly-rated forward burst onto the scene in 2021, working with Portuguese trainer Jose Mourinho, at AS Roma.

He left Roma for more playing opportunities, joining US Cremonense but after battles with injuries, he moved out on loan at Juventus Next Gen.

Afena-Gyan's relationship with Mourinho

The Ghana international opened up on his relationship with Jose Mourinho, describing the Portuguese as a father figure in his life.

During their time at Roma, Mourinho bought the youngster a pair of Balenciaga shoes after his heroic display in a game against Genoa.

"I promised him a very expensive pair of shoes, for 800 euros, and he came to me to make sure I didn't forget," Mourinho told broadcaster DAZN, as quoted by the BBC.

"I really like his coldness, his physicality but above all his humility."

Both Afena-Gyan and Mourinho left the Rome-based club years later, but the Sunyani-born striker keeps tabs with the coach.

"He is teaching me a lot and I am learning a lot from him," said Afena-Gyan.

"He is someone who has achieved a lot during his career and he is a great person. I am glad to have worked with him.

"He encourages me day in and day out to do everything that will help me improve in future."

