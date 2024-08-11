Thomas Partey impressed as Arsenal defeated Olympique Lyonnais to win the Emirates Cup

The Ghana international completed his full first pre-season with the Gunners ahead of the new campaign

Partey has been reported to be on the radar of Saudi clubs in the summer transfer window

Thomas Partey proved once again how important he will be for Arsenal ahead of the upcoming season after a Man of the Match display in the final pre-season game against Olympique Lyonnais.

The 31-year-old excelled in the heart of midfield as the Gunners strolled to a 2-0 victory to win the Emirates Cup.

Partey started alongside Declan Rice in midfield as the English giants dominated the French outfit, netting twice in the first half through defenders William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães.

Arsenal will begin the season after a morale-boosting win over the former Ligue 1 champions when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League opener next Sunday.

Meanwhile, in a video shared on social media, Partey is seen dictating play in midfield with his effortless passing and ball-winning ability.

The Ghana international was one of four players selected for the Man of the Match award at the end of the game, per Arsenal's X account.

Despite reports of the ex-Atletico Madrid leaving this summer, Partey looks ready for the new campaign.

Partey enjoys first full pre-season with Arsenal

For the first time since joining the Gunners, the defensive midfielder completed a full pre-season session with the London club.

The experienced player's fitness was not a problem during the various sessions in pre-season, starring in friendlies including on tour in the United States.

His performances are a huge boost for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, whose team came close to the title last season.

Schlupp and Ayew win pre-season cup

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp starred for Crystal Palace as they emerged victorious in the Stateside Cup during their pre-season tour of the United States.

Schlupp continued his scoring run after netting in the 3-1 victory over West Ham in the final game on the tour.

Ayew, who remains a target of Leicester City, assisted compatriot Schlupp for the second, following a dominant display against Mohammed Kudus' club.

