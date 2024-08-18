The Spanish La Liga has returned for the 2024/25 season with Ghanaian players involved

Inaki Williams holds the record as the Ghanaian player with the most goals in the Spanish league

Emmanuel Boateng remains the only Ghanaian player to score a hat-trick against Barcelona

Ghanaian players have enjoyed decent careers in the Spanish La Liga, from Mubarak Wakaso to Kevin Prince-Boateng and Inaki Williams.

However, their goal-scoring prowess has not been the best with most of the players from the West African nation moving to Spain as midfielders.

Kevin Prince Boateng, Thomas Partey and Emmanuel Boateng during their days in La Liga.

Meanwhile, there are some that made history in their brief spell in the Iberian country. Emmanuel Boateng will be remembered for his hat-trick against Barcelona while Inaki is an iconic figure in Spain.

Yen.com.gh looks at the five Ghanaian players with the most goals in the Spanish top-flight league.

Inaki Williams - Athletic Bilbao

The Spanish-born Ghanaian forward has spent his entire career playing for the Basque club, his boyhood team. Williams has netted 76 times in over 300 appearances for the Rojiblancos. Williams starred as Athletic Bilbao won last season's Copa del Rey, their first in 40 years.

Thomas Partey - Atletico Madrid

Not known for his goal-scoring ability but his work as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, Partey had a knack for scoring belters. He ended his Atletico Madrid career with 16 goals in the La Liga. He left the Spaniish-capital club to join Arsenal in the summer of 2020.

Kevin-Prince Boateng - Las Palmas/ Barcelona

His one season spell with Las Palmas made him a cult hero. Boateng finished the season as the club's top scorer with ten goals. However, his return to Spain the second time was an unfruitful one, spending a half-a-season with Barcelona, and failing to score for the Blaugranas.

Emmanuel Boateng - Levante

Emmanuel Boateng's time at Levante was one of the best moments in his career. In game against Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Ghana striker found the back of the net and what made it special was netting a hat-trick against a star-studded Catalan side. He scored seven goals that season before he was lured to China.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom - Elche

Currently unattached, the former Juventus forward spent a season on loan at Elche in the La Liga, where he scored six times for the club. His performance in Spain earned him a recall to Italy but it was in Serbia where he played his best football with Red Star Belgrade.

Five Ghanaian players in La Liga

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the 2024/25 Spanish La Liga season is off to a blistering start with Ghana's Inaki Williams starting the campaign as captain of Athletic Bilbao in the opening day draw on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

La Liga has been home to players from all around the world including stars from the African continents.

In the past Ghanaian players have written their names in the history of the league, with the likes of Mubarak Wakaso and Michael Essien starring for some of the best teams in Spain.

