Real Madrid will kick off their 2024-25 La Liga campaign with a Sunday night clash against Mallorca at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

Los Blancos enter the season as the defending Spanish champions, having finished 10 points ahead of second-placed Barcelona last year

The last time Real Madrid secured back-to-back league victories was in 2008, when they won the 2006-07 and 2007-08 campaign

Real Madrid's season opener was nothing short of eventful.

Playing against Atalanta in Warsaw, Los Blancos secured their first trophy of the season and saw Kylian Mbappé score his debut goal for the team.

Real Madrid are looking to win La Liga back-to-back for the first time in 17 years.

Now, they head to Estadi de Son Moix to face Mallorca in their first La Liga match of the season.

As the defending champions, the pressure is undeniably high on Real Madrid to retain their crown.

When last did Madrid win back-to-back league titles?

However, history shows that achieving consecutive La Liga titles has been a challenge for the club in recent years.

The last time Los Blancos secured back-to-back league victories was in 2008, under Fabio Capello, when they won the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons.

This domestic success came at the expense of their Champions League aspirations, with early exits in both campaign

Since then, Real Madrid clinched the La Liga title in 2011-12 but were overtaken by Barcelona the following season.

The same pattern repeated in 2016-17 and 2021-22, with the Catalans reclaiming the title after Los Blancos' victories.

While Real Madrid’s dominance in the UEFA Champions League, including their record of three consecutive European titles, is legendary, it's time for them to end a 17-year drought and secure back-to-back league titles.

With Kylian Mbappé and Endrick now in the squad, Real Madrid must aim for nothing less than the top spot in every competition they enter.

