Inaki Williams met a young excited Athletic Bilbao fan after the La Liga opener against Getafe

The Ghana international captained his side for the first game of the season at the San Mames

Athletic Bilbao shared the spoils with Getafe in the opening game of the Spanish La Liga

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams led his Athletic Bilbao team as captain in the first game of the 2024/25 La Liga season in Spain.

The Copa del Rey winners shared the spoils with Getafe on the opening day with the Ghana international playing full throttle.

After the game, the most-revered Bilbao player spent time with the fans as football returns to the San Mames.

Inaki Williams shares moment with young fan after Athletic Bilbao game against Getafe. Photo: Alberto Gardin/SOPA Images/LightRocket.

In a video shared on social media, which has since gone viral, the striker shared a beautiful moment with an excited young fan.

Fans at the San Mames chanted and sang the name of the Spanish-born Ghanaian in show of appreciation.

Williams, who netted 12 goals in La Liga last season, will be hoping the Rojiblancos recover quickly to start winning games when they travel to Barcelona in their next match.

Uche's earns point for Getafe at Athletic

Having started the game the better of the two sides, the host opened the scoring through Oihan Sancet after just 27 minutes, per Live Score.

Athletic Bilbao dominated the first half but a strong header in the second half from Nigerian Chrisantus Uche ensured Getafe left San Mames with a valuable point.

Meanwhile, Williams' junior brother, Nico Williams, who remains a target for Barcelona was also handed a starting role despite returning to camp late following his involvement in the European championship. Williams Jr starred as La Roja won the competition in Germany.

Williams wins pre-season Cup with Athletic

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Inaki Williams returned to scoring form after netting the winner as Athletic Bilbao defeated Osasuna to win the EH Txapela trophy.

The pre-season cup game was a good test for both sides as they prepared ahead of the 2024/24 La Liga season.

Williams, who was leading the side, resumed full training in the summer after missing Ghana's World Cup qualifiers in June due to injury.

