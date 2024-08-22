Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew is close to joining Leicester City in the summer transfer window

The Ghana international has agreed a deal to leave Crystal Palace after six years at Selhurst Park

Ayew is expected to complete the move before Leicester's trip to Fulham for the second game of the season

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew is on the verge of joining English Premier League returnees Leicester City.

The 32-year-old has agreed to join the Foxes after six years at Selhurst Park, where he initially joined on loan before sealing a permanent deal in 2019.

Ayew is currently undergoing medical and will put pen to paper on a deal worth £8m.

Jordan Ayew celebrates after scoring for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League against Leeds United. Photo: Stu Foster.

According to Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano both parties have agreed the necessary financial aspect of the deal and the Ghanaian is set to leave Crystal Palace.

Ayew carved a cult-hero status at the South London club, playing a pivotal role at the club in the past six season. He was Player of the Year at Palace in the 2019/20 season after netting nine Premier League goals that season.

The 32-year-old has been plying his trade in England for the past nine years, joining Aston Villa in 2017 before leaving after a season to sign for Swansea, where he played alongside his senior brother Andre Ayew.

Last season Ayew netted four goals and delivered seven assists at Crystal Palace, per Transfermarkt.

Ayew sees less game time under Glasner

The Black Stars forward's game time was drastically reduced since the appointment of Oliver Glasner as manager.

Ayew saw only twenty minutes of action in the season opener against Brentford last Sunday, leaving his future at the club in limbo.

Despite interest from Saudi Arabia, the veteran forward opted to stay in the English Premier League.

Leicester face competition from SPL clubs for Ayew

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Leicester City have reportedly tabled an offer for Ghana striker Jordan Ayew but will face competition from clubs from Saudi Arabia.

The Black Stars forward is in the final year of his contract with the South London outfit and could consider a move in the summer transfer window.

Ayew enjoyed a decent pre-season, scoring in the games against Crawley Town and West Ham United while delivering assists against the Hammers and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

