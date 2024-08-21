Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is set to join another English Premier League club in the summer transfer window

The English-Ghanaian forward will leave the Gunners in the transfer window after agreeing terms with Nottingham Forest

Nketiah was initially on the radar of French Ligue 1 giants Olympique Marseille before Nottingham entered the race

English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah is on the verge of leaving Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Nketiah's future at Arsenal has been a subject of transfer speculation with the forward linked with a move to France to join Olympique Marseille.

However, the London club's demand meant the deal could not go through leaving the striker with few options.

Eddie Nketiah in action for Arsenal in the Premier League against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photo: Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Nketiah has reportedly agreed a deal to join Nottingham Forest with both parties at the advanced stages of negotiation, according to the BBC.

The striker was an unused substitute in the opening-day victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, the move to Nottingham is expected to hand the Ghanaian more game time following the struggle to settle at the Emirates.

Nketiah spent most of his career at Arsenal, featuring 168 times and scoring 38 goals for the Gunners, per Transfermarkt. The striker's only period away from Arsenal was a brief loan spell at Leeds United.

The hard-working forward remains eligible to represent Ghana at the senior level despite making an appearance for England.

Nketiah seeks consistent game time

The London-born forward's move to Nottingham Forest is inspired by the desire for regular game time in the Premier League.

With his international future also hanging on a thread, this will afford him the opportunity to convince the technical team of both England and Ghana.

Nketiah made his England debut last October in an international friendly against Australia.

Opoku joins Kasimpasa in Turkey

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana centre-back Nicholas Opoku has joined Turkish top-division side Kasimpasa in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year deal to join the Super Lig side after leaving French Ligue 2 side Amiens at the end of his contract.

Opoku, a member of Ghana's team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, will immediately join his teammates for the new season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh