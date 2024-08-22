Former Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah has crossed carpets to join Al Riyadh in Saudi Arabia

The Ghanaian attacking midfielder made an instant impact on his debut for the capital club

The former Keyserispor star joined the Red and Blacks from Al-Tai, who were relegated last season

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Bernard Mensah has sealed a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh SC in the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old signed a deal to join the capital-based club after leaving relegated Al-Tai at the end of last season.

Mensah's stocks in Saudi Arabia rose after a phenomenal first season in the league, where he went toe-to-toe with some of the best, scoring 14 goals and delivering two assists in 30 matches.

The former Atletico Madrid player shared his excitement after completing the move, insisting he is ready for the new challenge.

"A new challenge with Al-Riyadh Club and we look forward to a better season this year," he said in a video shared on social media.

The experienced midfielder is expected to play a huge role in the new season for Al Riyadh as they eye a better campaign than last season.

Mensah arrived in Saudi Arabia from Turkey, where he played for Kasimpasa, Kayseipsor and Besiktas, per Transfermarkt.

Mensah off the mark for Al Riyadh

The Ghana international wasted no time in announcing himself at Al Riyadh after starring on his debut for the club.

Mensah scored and delivered an assist in the six-goal thriller against Al Wehda on Thursday night.

Al-Riyadh played most of the match with ten men after Al Nowiqi was sent off on the hour mark at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium.

