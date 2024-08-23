Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew has completed his move to Leicester City from Crystal Palace

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has joined Premier League returnees Leicester City in the summer transfer window.

The 32-year-old forward inked a two-year deal to join the Foxes from rivals Crystal Palace.

Ayew, one of the most experienced players in the English topflight league, made over 200 appearances for the South London club in six years.

Leicester City announced the arrival of the striker on their official website, making him their latest signing in the summer transfer window.

The former Olympique Marseille striker is now joining his fourth club in the Premier League, having featured for Aston Villa, Swansea City and Crystal Palace. He was the Player of the Season at Palace in the 2019/20 campaign.

However, under new manager Oliver Glasner, the versatile forward seems to have lost his place in the first team, forcing him to switch camps.

He will reunite with compatriot Abdul Fataw Issahaku, who also sealed a permanent move to Leicester in the summer transfer window, as reported by 3 News.

Ayew excited to join Leicester

The Ghanaian forward expressed delight after completing the move, stating he is ready to give his all for the manager, who played a huge role in his move.

He told the club's website: “I’m very happy to be here and I’m proud. I want to thank the Club as they fought hard to bring me here – it happened quickly and I’m so happy to be here.

“As a player, when you hear that the manager wants you, it just makes you want to come and work under him and to try to improve. Even though I’m 32, as a player you always want to learn and improve. I’m here to work hard and help the team achieve their targets.”

