Ghanaian international Jordan Ayew has completed his move to Leicester City from Crystal Palace

The Black Stars forward made his Leicester City debut in the English Premier League game against Fulham

Ex-Ghana tactician Charles Akonnor has lauded Ayew's move to Leicester, describing it as a positive step forward

Leicester secured the Ghanaian forward from Crystal Palace on a two-year deal for an initial £5 million.

Ayew, who joined Palace on loan in 2018 and spent the last six years with the club, will enhance Leicester's attacking lineup.

Over his time at Selhurst Park, he made 212 appearances, netting 23 goals, and recently came on as a second-half substitute in their 2-1 loss to Brentford on Sunday.

The 32-year-old, whose transfer fee could reach £8 million with add-ons, joins Oliver Skipp as one of Leicester's new signings, with Skipp arriving from Tottenham for £20 million earlier this week.

Akonnor expressed excitement about Ayew's move to the King Power Stadium, noting that it offers him more playing time after his recent struggles at Crystal Palace.

"I'm pleased for Jordan. I see his move to Leicester as an upgrade and step up from Crystal Palace," Akonnor told YEN.com.gh.

"Jordan is a versatile, all-around player who can seamlessly integrate into Leicester's squad.

"Modern clubs value utility players who can perform in various positions, and Jordan certainly fits that profile. and upgrade

"I hope he gets sufficient playing time, remains in the Premier League, and avoids relegation to the Championship," Akonnor added.

Jordan makes Leicester debut

Ayew made his first appearance for Leicester City in their 2-1 loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

The Ghanaian striker, who recently joined from Crystal Palace on a two-year deal, entered the match as a second-half substitute.

He took over from Bobby De Cordova-Reid on the left side of Leicester's attack, making an impact with a dribble and an 83% pass completion rate.

Despite his contributions, Leicester was unable to overcome the deficit, as Fulham held on for the victory.

Leicester fans compose song for Jordan Ayew

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Leicester City fans were spotted chanting Jordan Ayew's name as he made his first appearance for the club.

Ayew's experience in the English Premier League is expected to help the Foxes maintain their stay in the English topflight league.

