Jordan Ayew made his Leicester City debut in the English Premier League game against Fulham

The Ghana international was a second-half substitute in the 2-1 defeat at the Craven Cottage

The former Swansea striker joined the Foxes from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace last week

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew was handed his Leicester City debut less than 24 hours after joining the club from rivals Crystal Palace.

The Ghana international replaced Bobby Decordova-Reid halfway through the second half to make his first appearance for the Foxes.

Ayew joined Leicester City on Friday on a two-year deal and made the trip to the Craven Cottage for the game against Fulham.

Jordan Ayew in action for new club Leicester City in the English Premier League. Photo: Alex Pantling Twitter/ @RishiMadlani.

Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately, the Premier League returnees suffered an away defeat after Nigerian forward Alex Iwobi netted with twenty minutes remaining.

The host had opened the scoring after the 18 minutes through summer signing Emile Smith-Rowe but Wout Faes levelled for the visitors just before the break.

Meanwhile, in a video shared on social media, Leicester City fans were spotted chanting the name of the Ghanaian forward as he made his first appearance for the club.

Ayew's experience in the English Premier League is expected to help the Foxes maintain their stay in the English topflight league.

The 32-year-old spent six years at Crystal Palace before moving to the King Power Stadium.

Ayew excited after sealing move to Leicester

The former Aston Villa and Swansea City forward disclosed his ambitions of helping the club meet its target for the season.

He told LCFC: “I’m very happy to be here and I’m proud. I want to thank the Club as they fought hard to bring me here – it happened quickly and I’m so happy to be here.

“As a player, when you hear that the manager wants you, it just makes you want to come and work under him and to try to improve. Even though I’m 32, as a player you always want to learn and improve. I’m here to work hard and help the team achieve their targets.”

Ayew comples move to Leicester City

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has joined Premier League returnees Leicester City in the summer transfer window.

The 32-year-old forward inked a two-year deal to join the Foxes from rivals Crystal Palace.

Ayew, one of the most experienced players in the English topflight league, made over 200 appearances for the South London club in six years.

