5 Premier League players to assist a teammate three times in the same game

Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke put on a dazzling performance against Wolves in the Premier League this weekend, combining brilliantly at Molineux.

Chelsea dominated the match to secure a 6-2 victory, marking Enzo Maresca's first league win in charge, with Palmer and Madueke playing pivotal roles.

Madueke netted his first senior hat-trick, while Palmer assisted all three of his teammate’s goals.

This marked only the fifth time in Premier League history that a player has assisted the same teammate three or more times in a single match.

YEN.com.gh has completed the players to assist a teammate three times in the same game

Players Who Have Assisted a Teammate Three Times in a Game

Mike Newell for Alan Shearer (1995)

While Alan Shearer is often remembered for his partnership with Chris Sutton that led Blackburn Rovers to Premier League glory, he also had a notable partnership with Mike Newell.

Newell assisted Shearer nine times during the 1995/96 season, helping Shearer claim his second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot.

Stan Collymore for Robbie Fowler (1995)

Robbie Fowler's remarkable hat-trick against Arsenal in 1994 is well-known, as he scored in just four minutes and 33 seconds at Anfield.

However, it’s often overlooked that Fowler achieved a similar feat the following season.

He again struck a hat-trick against Arsenal in a 3-1 victory in 1995/96, with Stan Collymore providing a hat-trick of assists, showcasing their short-lived but brilliant partnership.

Thierry Henry for Freddie Ljungberg (2003)

Thierry Henry is widely regarded as one of the best players of the Premier League era.

A prolific scorer and a top creator, he set a record for 20 assists in a single season during the 2002/03 campaign.

Three of those assists came in the final match for Freddie Ljungberg, who scored a hat-trick at The Stadium of Light.

Harry Kane for Son Heung-min (2020)

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min hold the record for the most productive partnership in Premier League history, with no two teammates combining for more goals.

One of their standout performances came against Southampton in 2020, where Kane assisted four goals for Son at St Mary’s, making it the first—and only—time a player has assisted four goals for a teammate in a single game.

Kane ended the 2020/21 season with the Playmaker of the Season award, having created 14 league goals.

Cole Palmer for Noni Madueke (2024)

Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke have now joined this elite group after Palmer set up Madueke three times for a rapid hat-trick against Wolves.

Palmer’s perfectly timed passes found Madueke's runs at Molineux, leading to Madueke’s first senior hat-trick. It was a breakthrough moment for Chelsea and Enzo Maresca, as two of the club’s brightest young talents hit their stride.

The Blues will hope this marks the beginning of a fruitful partnership between the two.

Source: AFP