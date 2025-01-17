Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has earned praise from fans on social media after the game against Manchester United

The Black Stars attacking midfielder put up one of his best performances against the Red Devils on Thursday evening

A late Amad Diallo hat-trick sunk the Saints at Old Trafford after taking a first-half lead against the Red Devils

Football fans have taken to social media to praise Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana following his performance for Southampton against Manchester United.

The Ghana international was by far the Saints' best player against the Red Devils, causing troubles for United's defence, particularly French centre-back Lenny Yoro.

Sulemana was close to registering his name on the scoresheet, but Andre Onana's reflex save denied the 22-year-old.

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana received praises from fans after Manchester United's performance. Photo: Martin Rickett.

Source: Getty Images

Despite his impressive display, Southampton were punished late in the game through the hat-trick heroics of Ivorian winger Amad Diallo. The visitors had taken a first-half lead after Manuel Ugarte netted an own goal three minutes to half time.

How the fans reacted:

@otiadjei posted:

I like Lenny Yoro a lot, but he would go to bed wondering how Kamaldeen Sulemana has him chasing shadows all evening. Easily the Ghaniaan's best game in the EPL. Leaves you wondering how good he would be with more consistency and a better all-round end product

@SannieDaara wrote:

A fully fit Kamaldeen Sulemana is capable of destroying defenders with some style.

@scoutedftbl added:

You are seeing why Kamaldeen Sulemana was the cover star for Volume X of the Scouted Football handbook. Incredible sharpness and body control, great in small spaces with the ball, a really direct threat. Very exciting.

@CBSSportsGolazo tweeted:

Kamaldeen Sulemana. Remember the name.

@blaqkoffi wrote:

Kamaldeen Sulemana so efficient but not productive. That’s what is hurting him

@FaruBashar quizzed:

Now that the dust has settled, did Yoro take Kamaldeen’s girlfriend?

@SaddickAdams added:

Glad to see Kamaldeen returning to his old self. Not a bad outing so far

@Hustinxwilliams tweeted:

Ghana produces one of the best dribblers in the game! Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana are a testament to that

@SebC__ posted:

I watched Kamaldeen Sulemama 20+ times last season at Southampton. Absolute maverick, some outrageous pieces of skill and also looking at clouds in between. If there's a process to believe in, it's to get the best out of these unique talents. Not beat a dead horse to revive it.

Sulemana receives Amorim's praises

After his electric performance for the Saints against Manchester United, Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim admitted it was difficult to mark the Ghanaian.

“They did a very good job, Southampton, creating space between the lines. Their number 20 [Sulemana] with a lot of space behind; we had some difficulties to stop that player," he said after the match.

Meanwhile, it was Sulemana's first full Premier League game this season after struggles with fitness and injuries.

Southampton manager hails Sulemana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the new Southampton manager Ivan Juric praised Kamaldeen Sulemana following his impressive display for the Saints in the FA Cup third-round win.

The Ghana international forward scored and assisted as Southampton progressed to the fourth round with a thumping 3-0 victory at Saint Mary's.

Sulemana, who has battled injuries and inconsistent form, looks sharper under the new manager, a change Juric hopes will mark a new beginning for the ex-Stade Rennais star.

