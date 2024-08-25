Noni Madueke channelled his inner goal-scoring beast as Chelsea whitewashed Wolves on Sunday afternoon

The English winger notched a 14-minute hat-trick as the Blues stormed to a 6-2 victory, recording their first EPL win this season

His treble, however, was not enough to see him enter the history books of fastest Premier League hat-tricks

The Premier League has always been a hotbed for goals, with thrilling moments that captivate fans week in and week out.

While teamwork undoubtedly plays a crucial role in these high-scoring games, moments of individual brilliance often steal the spotlight, highlighting the sheer talent on display.

Sadio Mane headlines the list of fastest hat-tricks in Premier League history after Noni Madueke's recent feat. Photos by Alex Broadway, Richard Pelham and Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

Noni Madueke stars with a hattrick as Chelsea thumps Wolves

Scoring a hat-trick in England's most competitive league is no small feat, a testament to a player's skill and composure under pressure.

Noni Madueke exemplified this with a sensational performance that propelled Chelsea to their first victory of the 2024/25 season.

The English winger was unstoppable, netting three goals in just 14 minutes to seal the game for the Blues, who had gone into halftime with the score level at 2-2, as noted by Football 365.

His rapid-fire hat-trick not only secured the points for Chelsea but also etched his name in the history books, joining an elite group of players who have achieved similar feats.

The 5 fastest Premier League hat-tricks

Reflecting on such remarkable achievements, YEN.com.gh delves into the annals of Premier League history to explore the five fastest hat-tricks ever recorded.

1. Sadio Mane vs Aston Villa (2015) - 2 minutes 56 seconds

Sadio Mane became a Premier League cult hero during his time at Liverpool, but his legendary status was already established before joining the Reds.

The Senegalese etched his name in the history books with a stunning performance for Southampton against Aston Villa, where he scored the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history, per The Analyst.

His three goals came in under three minutes, playing a pivotal role in Southampton's 6-1 victory in that unforgettable match.

2. Fowler vs Arsenal (1994) - 4 minutes 33 seconds

From one Liverpool hero to another, Robbie Fowler etched his name in Premier League history with a blistering performance against Arsenal nearly three decades ago.

Fowler's lightning-fast hat-trick showcased his deadly finishing ability, as he netted three goals in just over four and a half minutes, per LFC History.

This incredible feat set a record that stood unchallenged for 21 years.

3. Jermain Defoe vs Wigan Athletic (2009) - 7 minutes

Our journey through Premier League history brings us to North London, where Jermain Defoe led Tottenham Hotspur to a crushing victory over Wigan Athletic in 2009.

In Spurs' emphatic 9-1 win, Defoe stole the show, netting five goals, including a seven-minute hat-trick.

This match highlighted his exceptional sharpness in front of goal and clinical finishing.

4. Agbonlahor vs Man City (2008) - 7 minutes 10 seconds

Before Defoe's seven-minute hat-trick, Gabriel Agbonlahor had achieved a similar feat, albeit with 10 seconds more.

Agbonlahor's rapid treble for Aston Villa against Manchester City—before they became the formidable force they are today—showcased his blistering pace and predatory instincts in the box.

The pacey forward's goals in just over seven minutes played a pivotal role in Villa's 4-2 victory.

5. Carroll vs Arsenal (2016) - 7 minutes 14 seconds

This was the second time Arsenal found themselves on the wrong end of a hat-trick on this list.

Andy Carroll's aerial dominance and physicality were key to his seven-minute, fourteen-second treble for West Ham against the Gunners.

His goals highlighted his ability to overpower defenders in the air, completely shifting the momentum of the match.

Madueke stirs controversy with Instagram comment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Noni Madueke sparked controversy with a disrespectful comment about Wolves ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The West Midlands fixture took on added tension after Madueke posted an expletive-filled remark about the city on his Instagram stories.

Realizing his error, he quickly deleted the post and issued an apology.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh