Yaw Dabo is preparing to fly another player from his Dabo Soccer Academy to Portugal shortly after flying two players to France

The young man, who goes by the name of Ntim Francis, would also be travelling abroad to have trials with a club in the country

Yaw Dabo has been praised for his efforts to change the lives of his young players, with many hoping that they would be next

Ghanaian actor and football enthusiast Yaw Dabo is set to send another player from his Dabo Soccer Academy to Europe.

The player, Ntim Francis, is expected to travel to Portugal soon for trials with a football club in the overseas country.

Yaw Dabo prepares to fly his player, Ntim Francis, to Portugal.

Source: Instagram

This follows the recent trip by two other academy players who flew to France for similar trials. Many Ghanaians who have followed Dabo’s efforts to support young footballers have praised the move.

In a video shared by Zionfelix, the two young men arrived in France after setting off from Ghana. After they arrived, it was announced that Ntim Francis was also prepared to travel the next day for his trials.

These opportunities happened shortly after Dabo’s visit to France, where he met with football officials and visited top clubs. One of the clubs he visited was FC Nantes, which plays in Ligue 1. The club has won several major titles and is known for welcoming African players.

Dabo toured the FC Nantes facilities with the help of one of his team members and a professional linked to the club. The visit was part of his plan to build partnerships and open doors for his players in Europe.

Last year, Yaw Dabo invited a football agent and scout connected to the English football club Arsenal to Ghana. The scout watched players at the academy and offered advice on how to improve the chances of getting them signed.

Yaw Dabo, the famous Ghanaian actor.

Source: UGC

Yaw Dabo gets praised

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mrafful842 said:

"May almighty God let their big dream come through."

Emma commented:

"Obuasi Mbappé is very good; every team will sign him."

user9508071327774 said:

"Good luck guys may the almighty God be with you."

Richard Aikins wrote:

"Dabo is really doing an amazing job. God should establish him."

Fatawu Abdallah said:

"May God give them the strength to be able to deliver."

yo_greg22 wrote:

"Right now y’all have players 😂😂… when this guy was training them with the “ice bath “ you were complaining. Smh😂. Well done, Dabo."

Anwal Sadat said:

"Asante will always be Asante, they’re very smart and intelligent. Compare the life of the Kumawood stars and that of those who are into English movies in Accra."

Yaw Dabo flies overseas in business class

Yaw Dabo went on another trip recently, and he travelled in style. The football academy owner chose to travel in the business class section of the aircraft.

YEN.com.gh reported that the famous actor was in the company of some associates as he travelled.

Many Ghanaians were pleased with how far he had come and praised him.

