Chelsea got their Premier League campaign back on track with a resounding victory against Wolves

The Blues put up a splendid second-half performance to end their poor run against the West Midlands club

We take a look at the five key lessons picked up from Enzo Maresca's first win in the Premier League

Chelsea's 6-2 triumph over Wolves marked a resounding confirmation of their Premier League prowess following their earlier victory against Servette in the Conference League.

The second half saw Enzo Maresca’s squad unleash a torrent of goals, showcasing a formidable attacking performance that secured their inaugural Premier League win.

Chelsea players swarm Noni Madueke after the Englishman proved his goal-scoring prowess against Wolves on August 24, 2024. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

After the interval, the Blues displayed an electrifying attacking display, scoring three goals in the final 45 minutes, spearheaded by the dynamic Noni Madueke.

Madueke's impact was profound. He completed a rapid 14-minute hat-trick, all orchestrated by the skilful Cole Palmer.

The 5 things we learned as Chelsea crash Wolves

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the five key takeaways from the eight-goal thriller produced at the Molineux.

1. Chelsea's attack is devastating

Despite any criticisms about Chelsea's extensive roster, Enzo Maresca's tactics unleashed a relentless offensive machine against Wolves.

The attacking trio of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, and Noni Madueke were in perfect harmony, leading the Blues to score six times.

Madueke’s hat-trick, along with goals from Palmer and Jackson and a late addition from Joao Felix, underscores the team’s attacking potency.

With this level of cohesion and firepower, Chelsea's attack could become even more formidable as the season progresses.

2. The defence is still wobbly

Although Chelsea’s offensive display was near flawless, their defence remains a significant concern.

The team conceded two goals against Wolves, bringing their total to four in just two games, having allowed as many against Manchester City in their opener.

The defensive line, which was problematic last season, still shows vulnerability despite pre-season adjustments.

According to Opta, Wolves accumulated a higher expected goals tally (1.92) than opponents Chelsea (1.56), and lost 6-2, underlining Chelsea's defensive woes.

3. Cole Palmer is still Chelsea's crown jewel

Palmer continued to affirm his status as Chelsea’s jewel, delivering an outstanding performance against Wolves.

The 22-year-old contributed a remarkable four-goal involvement before the 63rd minute, including setting up all three of Noni Madueke's goals.

According to talkSPORT, this feat not only highlighted Palmer’s playmaking skills but also earned him a spot in an elite Premier League club.

He became one of the few players to assist every goal in a teammate's hat-trick.

4. Enzo Maresca is on the right path

Following a pre-season defeat to Manchester City, where Pep Guardiola praised Enzo Maresca’s potential, doubts lingered about the team's direction.

However, with their first Premier League victory now secured, Maresca’s tactics seem to be aligning with Guardiola’s endorsement.

The former Leicester City coach made history by being the first Premier League manager to oversee a six-goal victory in his debut away game, signalling a promising start to his tenure.

5. Wolves’ defensive lapses exposed

Wolves' defence was heavily scrutinised during the match, as their inability to contain Chelsea's offensive onslaught was evident.

The home side’s defensive structure faltered, contributing to the heavy defeat.

The high number of goals conceded in such a significant loss underscores the need for a more robust defensive strategy to avoid similar outcomes in future fixtures.

Noni Madueke silences critics from Wolves fans

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea winger Noni Madueke redeemed himself by scoring a second-half hat-trick in a 6-2 victory over Wolves at Molineux Stadium.

This performance came after he had made a controversial remark about Wolverhampton on Instagram, which he later apologised for.

Despite initially being booed by fans, Madueke silenced them with his first Chelsea hat-trick since joining the club in January 2023.

