Cristiano Ronaldo appears bent on extending his playing career as long as possible, even as he approaches his 40th birthday

He was once asked about the possibility of venturing into coaching when he calls time on what has been a glistening career

In the interim, CR7 has ventured into a lucrative side hustle, launching his new YouTube channel dubbed "UR"

Cristiano Ronaldo once expressed his thoughts on transitioning to coaching after his illustrious playing career ended.

At 39 years old, Ronaldo is in the twilight of his time on the pitch, and speculation about his post-retirement plans has been rife.

Cristiano Ronaldo waves at fans ahead of Al-Nassr's opening game of the 2024/25 Saudi Pro League season against Al Raed. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Among the possibilities floated for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, coaching has often been suggested.

Ronaldo rules out coaching after retirement

Ronaldo, however, has expressed scepticism about stepping into the managerial world.

Despite his influential role during Portugal's Euro 2016 victory, where he was seen actively guiding his teammates alongside then-coach Fernando Santos, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United ace remains unconvinced that coaching is his future.

"Very difficult... never say never," Ronaldo remarked in an interview with FIFA's official website (via beIN Sports).

"I don't know what will happen in the future, but at this moment, I don't see myself becoming a coach."

While Ronaldo leaves the door slightly ajar, his current stance reflects a reluctance to follow the path taken by many football legends who transitioned into management.

The shift from playing to coaching, though seemingly logical, has proven challenging for numerous world-class players.

Icons like the late Diego Maradona and Frank Lampard celebrated for their on-field brilliance, encountered difficulties in management that have, in some cases, overshadowed their illustrious playing careers.

Ronaldo's hesitation to enter the dugout may be influenced by the struggles of these past greats, whose coaching tenures did not match the heights of their playing days.

Ronaldo ventures into new side hustle

For now, the Al-Nassr captain appears more focused on expanding his influence off the field through ventures like his new YouTube channel.

According to the Economic Times, on August 21, he launched his channel, "UR," marking a new chapter in his digital presence.

Already the most-followed individual on social media, Ronaldo's latest venture is designed to bring fans closer to his life, family, and the challenges he has faced throughout his storied career.

Ronaldo reaches 50 Saudi League goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ronaldo marked his 50th goal in the Saudi Pro League during Al-Nassr's opening match of the 2024/25 season.

The previous season saw Ronaldo set a new record, netting 35 goals in 31 matches—the highest in a single season.

Additionally, he had scored 14 goals in the half-season prior to his record-breaking campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh