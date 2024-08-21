Cristiano Ronaldo has officially launched his new YouTube channel, providing fans with an exciting opportunity to get a closer look at his life

The global superstar has sparked speculation about his marital status, dropping fresh hints that suggest he may be secretly married

The highly anticipated Saudi Pro League season is set to commence this week, with Ronaldo's Al-Nassr set to face Al-Raed on Thursday

Cristiano Ronaldo has given his strongest indication yet that he may be secretly married to his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, following the launch of his new YouTube channel.

With the debut of his 'UR' channel, Ronaldo has been actively providing fans with a glimpse into his life off the football field.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have shared an enduring love since their relationship became public in 2017. Photo credit: @georginagio/Instagram and Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In a recent video uploaded to the channel, Ronaldo plays a game of 'Mr and Mrs,' where he drops a significant hint about secretly marrying his partner, Georgina.

During the game, he refers to Georgina as his "wife," and both can be seen wearing wedding rings in the video.

This isn't the first time Ronaldo has referred to Georgina in this manner; he previously mentioned that he enjoys "training with my wife at home" while promoting a fitness brand.

When did Ronaldo start dating Georgina?

Ronaldo and Georgina have been together since 2016 and share two children.

The Spansih-Argentine is also the stepmother to Ronaldo's three other children. Following the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's transfer to Al-Nassr, the family currently resides in Saudi Arabia.

Despite Saudi law prohibiting unmarried couples from cohabiting, they were permitted to live together after leaving Manchester United.

Additionally, it is reported that Ronaldo has an agreement in place that would grant Georgina £85,000 per month in the event of a separation.

What's next for Ronaldo?

Ronaldo's launch of his new channel comes the day before the start of the new Saudi Pro League season. Al-Nassr and Ronaldo will kick off their campaign on Thursday against Al-Raed.

Ronaldo enjoys a night out with Georgina in Madrid

In a related report, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, visited Madrid for a night out.

The couple enjoyed a cosy dinner at one of the city’s upscale restaurants.

Ronaldo cruised around in his Rolls-Royce, a lavish gift from his Argentine partner in 2022.

