Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Major Hint That He Has Secretly Tied the Knot with Georgina
- Cristiano Ronaldo has officially launched his new YouTube channel, providing fans with an exciting opportunity to get a closer look at his life
- The global superstar has sparked speculation about his marital status, dropping fresh hints that suggest he may be secretly married
- The highly anticipated Saudi Pro League season is set to commence this week, with Ronaldo's Al-Nassr set to face Al-Raed on Thursday
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
Cristiano Ronaldo has given his strongest indication yet that he may be secretly married to his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, following the launch of his new YouTube channel.
With the debut of his 'UR' channel, Ronaldo has been actively providing fans with a glimpse into his life off the football field.
In a recent video uploaded to the channel, Ronaldo plays a game of 'Mr and Mrs,' where he drops a significant hint about secretly marrying his partner, Georgina.
During the game, he refers to Georgina as his "wife," and both can be seen wearing wedding rings in the video.
This isn't the first time Ronaldo has referred to Georgina in this manner; he previously mentioned that he enjoys "training with my wife at home" while promoting a fitness brand.
When did Ronaldo start dating Georgina?
Ronaldo and Georgina have been together since 2016 and share two children.
The Spansih-Argentine is also the stepmother to Ronaldo's three other children. Following the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's transfer to Al-Nassr, the family currently resides in Saudi Arabia.
Despite Saudi law prohibiting unmarried couples from cohabiting, they were permitted to live together after leaving Manchester United.
Additionally, it is reported that Ronaldo has an agreement in place that would grant Georgina £85,000 per month in the event of a separation.
What's next for Ronaldo?
Ronaldo's launch of his new channel comes the day before the start of the new Saudi Pro League season. Al-Nassr and Ronaldo will kick off their campaign on Thursday against Al-Raed.
Ronaldo enjoys a night out with Georgina in Madrid
In a related report, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, visited Madrid for a night out.
The couple enjoyed a cosy dinner at one of the city’s upscale restaurants.
Ronaldo cruised around in his Rolls-Royce, a lavish gift from his Argentine partner in 2022.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a tier-one editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV (2014-2020). Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (2011-2015) and also contributed as a Writer for Pulse Ghana (2015-2019). He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2009. You can reach him at isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.