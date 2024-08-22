Cristiano Ronaldo further embellished his reputation as a prolific goal-scorer with his first goal of the 2024/25 Saudi League season

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a trademark header to break the deadlock for Al-Nassr in their opening match against Al Raed

Last season, CR7 broke the record for the most goals scored in a single Saudi League season, bagging an impressive 35 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a significant milestone in the Saudi Pro League, marking his 50th goal with Al-Nassr in their opening match of the 2024/25 season.

The 39-year-old, who has also been making waves with his new YouTube channel, demonstrated his sharpness by scoring off a precise cross from Sadio Mane.

Cristiano Ronaldo reached his 50th goal mark for Al-Nassr, scoring his side's first goal of the 2024/25 Saudi Pro League season. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo reaches 50 goals in Saudi Pro League

His goal came just 35 minutes into the game against Al Raed, showcasing Ronaldo's remarkable form despite a less-than-stellar performance at the 2024 Euros.

Ronaldo has been a key player for Al-Nassr since his arrival in January 2023, and he has already made a considerable impact.

Breaking down Ronaldo's 50 goals in Saudi

According to Transfermarkt, last season, he set a new record by scoring 35 goals in 31 Saudi Pro League matches, the highest tally in a single season.

In addition, he had previously netted 14 goals in the half-season before his record-breaking campaign.

This season's opener was a promising start for Cristiano, who rose highest to meet Mane’s expertly delivered cross, securing an early lead for Luis Castro's squad, per Bolavip.

Despite Al-Nassr's defeat in the Saudi Super Cup final to city rivals Al Hilal, Ronaldo’s continued excellence on the pitch fuels the team’s ambitions.

What's next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

As Al-Nassr aims to dethrone Al Hilal, the reigning Saudi League champions, Ronaldo's contributions will be pivotal.

With his eye now set on further achievements, the veteran forward’s journey in the Saudi top flight is poised to reach even greater heights.

Ronaldo wins Gold plaque from YouTube

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo received a Gold Content Creator award after reaching a milestone on YouTube.

The Portugal superstar saw his less-than-one-day-old YouTube channel cross the 1 million subscriber mark.

Ronaldo proudly shared his accomplishments with his family as he flaunted the plaque to his children.

Source: YEN.com.gh