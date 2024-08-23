Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng has sealed a move to Al Orobah Football Club in Saudi Arabia

The Black Stars forward joins the Saudi Pro League outfit after leaving Portuguese side Rio Ave

Boateng could make his debut in the Saudi league in the game against defending champions Al Ahli on Friday

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng has joined Saudi Arabian top-flight side Al Orobah Football Club.

The 28-year-old makes a return to Asia after leaving Portuguese Primeira Liga club Rio Ave at the end of last season.

Boateng, famously known for his hat-trick against Barcelona during his days in La Liga with Levante, is expected to boost the attack of Al Orobah for the new campaign.

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng in action for Levante during his time in La Liga. Photo: Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

He signed a one-year deal to join the club as he moved to the Saudi Pro League.

"Al Orobah completes the contracting procedures with the Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng for one season," wrote the club on social media, confirming the striker's arrival.

Boateng joins Karlo Mohar and Ivory Coast's AFCON winner Jean Michel Seri as the club's latest signing.

The Ghanaian forward could make his debut in Al Orobah's trip to Al Ahli on Friday.

The highly-rated forward enjoyed a good career in Europe where he played for Moreirense, Levante and Rio Ave. He also had a brief spell in China, where he featured for DL Yifang, as reported by Transfermarkt.

Emmanuel Boateng returns to Asia

Having had a brief spell in China with DL Yifang, the former Levante forward spent the last two seasons in Europe, playing for Rio Ave.

His decision to move to China while in the form of his life at Levante left many surprised. A then 23-year-old had tormented the defences of Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga and was expected to stay on and make more history with Levante.

However, he moved to China but returned to Europe three years later and after two season in Portugal he decided to join Al Orobah.

Bernard Mensah joins Al Riyadh

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian attacking midfielder Bernard Mensah has sealed a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh SC in the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old signed a deal to join the capital-based club after leaving relegated Al-Tai at the end of last season.

Mensah's stocks in Saudi Arabia rose after a phenomenal first season in the league, where he went toe-to-toe with some of the best, scoring 14 goals and delivering two assists in 30 matches.

